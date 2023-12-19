The new next gen microneedling device at Amara Clinic, delivers astonishing results

Amara Clinic in Dublin 2 is the first clinic in Ireland to introduce its new revolutionary machine microneedling device, Exion RF microneedling by BTL Aesthetics. The latest generation microneedling device with radiofrequency therapy, Exion, uses the tried and tested science of microneedling while incorporating artificial intelligence and radiofrequency to turbocharge results.

Exion RF microneedling is designed to improve skin strength, tone, condition, fine lines & wrinkles, scars and overall skin appearance, making this treatment a game changer and is the first treatment that doesn’t just stimulate collagen and elastin but also hyaluronic acid production. Hyaluronic acid (the hydration molecule in Profhilo) is naturally formed by your body. We lose hyaluronic acid at a pace of 1% per year from birth so replacing it with something other than fillers is a great development.

Exion is an obvious addition to Amara’s catalogue of results-focused treatments, delivering better results with less discomfort and shorter downtime compared to any other device of its kind. The device was created by BTL Aesthetics and took 7 years to develop and train AI to use precise, effective, intelligent targeting, Exion RF microneedling has quickly become one of the most popular machine-led treatments at Amara because the results speak for themselves.

Dr Paul Munsanje, Medical Director of Amara Clinic, said:

"I am thrilled to have launched Exion here at Amara Clinic in Dublin. When you consider microneedling treatments pre Exion to what we can do now, it’s a world of difference! 82% of patients don’t need numbing cream now unlike traditional microneedling. There are improvements in results, downtime required, discomfort and length of treatment. All of this makes the experience much better for the patient. Myself and the team at Amara remain committed to providing the latest and most effective skincare treatments, which is why we have introduced Exion, and we areonfident that our clients will be thrilled with the results."

Dr Paul Munsanje, Medical Director of Amara Clinic

In the heart of Georgian Dublin, just off Fitzwilliam Square, is Ireland’s premier luxury aesthetic centre, Amara Clinic. Established by Medical Director Dr Paul Munsanje in 2007, Amara Clinic has pioneered advanced facial aesthetic, anti-ageing, and skin health treatments for nearly two decades. Overwhelming success in the Dublin clinic has seen its operations expand to Harley Street in London and, most recently, Warsaw, Poland. Across all its venues, Amara consistently delivers impactful results to discerning clients looking for natural results.

Since opening its doors 16 years ago, Amara Clinic has developed a reputation for excellence. The luxurious clinic in D2 sprawls five storeys with six bespoke treatment rooms, offering a wide range of anti-ageing and skin health treatments. Amara is famous for putting patients' natural results first and has always sought to deliver for its clients. Amara remains at the forefront of aesthetic medicine in Ireland, from its renowned Platinum Hydrafacial offerings to the most advanced facial injectable treatments and the extremely popular EmFace.

Exion 60-minute sessions start from €350.00. Visit www.amara.ie to book today.