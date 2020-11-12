The new must-have matte foundation and volumising mascara

James Rimmel has unveiled two new hero products, fresh to shelves in stores around Ireland. First up, is a key addition to the lasting foundation range 'Lasting Matte Foundation'. They have also added a new msacara to join the Scandal'Eyes range with 'Scandal'Eyes Volume on Demand', which is endorsed by Rimmel Global Ambassador, celebrity MUA James Molloy.

Jameshas over 15 years of industry experience in fashion, beauty and editorial makeup, as well as working on many famous faces from Rimmel ambassador Rita Ora to Dita Von Teese, Emma Watson and Kanye West. His looks have featured in publications including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. James shares why the new products are so relevant for todays make up challenges as we struggle to adjust to wearing make up with a mask.

James Molloy said, “I love working with Rimmel as their Global Makeup Ambassador – bringing the London look to life. It’s a brand most of us have grown up with and so many of their products are truly iconic.” Molloy continued, “The new products are perfect for the world we are living in right now, the Lasting Matte Foundation is a base that won’t transfer, is light, gives you that coverage you want and will stay on. The Scandal’Eyes range of mascaras has the mascara you need for every occasion but what girl doesn’t want more volume?! Scandal’Eyes Volume on Demand can help you play up big eyes – another great look for the moment as we stay safe and wear a mask.”

Lasting Matte Foundation

Are you ready for a new, long-lasting, lightweight matte? Rimmel knows you want to look like the best version of you, no matter how long your day lasts, without compromising on your make-up finish. Lasting Matte Foundation, is a truly mattifying, lightweight foundation that delivers full, even coverage with long-lasting shine-control.

You want total coverage but you don’t want to feel caked in make-up. That’s why Rimmel has created the unique mousse foundation that transforms to a soft powder finish when applied to the skin. Its lightweight texture means there’s no uncomfortable tight feeling, no heaviness and no cakey effect. And because no one wants a shiny complexion, the clever shine-control formulation delivers sweat and humidity-proof coverage with an all-day matte finish.

Lasting Matte Foundation is the newest member of Rimmel's Lasting Foundation family, each offering a non-stop finish. In addition to Lasting Matte, you can choose Lasting Radiance Foundation for a luminous look and Lasting Finish 25HR Breathable Foundation for long-wear coverage that lets skin breathe.

Recommended Retail Price: €11.99

Scandal’Eyes Volume on Demand

Do you want to turn up the volume? Discover the bst volumizing mascara *ever* to suit every lash mood. Customise the volume your way with Scandal’Eyes Volume On Demand Mascara, Rimmel’s first customisable and adjustable mascara. Start with a single sweep for natural-looking volume and definition. Want to take it next-level? Layer it up for fuller, plumped-up lases, perfect for after-dark. Want to go *even* bolder? Build up volume with the smooth, conditioning formula that will.not.clump.

The lash-conditioning formula delivers a smooth finish, while the unique brush contains wavy fibre technology, catching, loading and separating every single lash ensuring zero clumping. The product is perfect for layering – to achieve bigger, bolder volume. The tapered brush is designed to catch hard-to-reach lashes.

Scandal’Eyes Volume on Demand is the newest member of Rimmel’s Scandal’Eyes mascara range. In addition to Scandal’Eyes Volume on Demand, you can choose Scandal’Eyes Reloaded and Scandal’Eyes Wow Wings – choosing the option to give you the length and volume to suit you look.

Recommended Retail Price: €10.99

Products are available in store now in local pharmacies, grocery stores and online.