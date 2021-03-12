The Coombe staff choir’s new music video will make you weep

The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital’s Workplace Choir have just released an amazing new music video in honour of Mother’s Day this weekend and it made us weep!

Led by the Director of the Coombe Workplace Choir, Lisa Price, the video shows staff from across the Hospital coming together from their homes to perform a cover of Celine Dion’s Because You Loved Me. After watching this emotional music video you’ll be seriously craving a mama bear hug, so be warned.

Check out the heart-warming video here;

In the video we get to see these talented ladies pulling off a fantastic performance from their own homes, while photographs of their mothers popped up on the screen in between versus — it was certainly a cover we’re not going to forget anytime soon.

Speaking about the video’s phenomenal launch, Professor Michael O’Connell, Master of the Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital said, “At the Coombe we cherish all mothers and it makes us very happy to honour them with this video.”

“I would also like to commend the members of the Coombe Workplace Choir for their ongoing positivity, which has been a great comfort to our patients during this uncertain time.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic put a stop to the Choir’s indoor rehearsals, Lisa has been hosting socially-distanced singalongs in the staff carpark, allowing members to continue singing and providing some relief to the pressure that comes with serving women and babies during a pandemic.

Commenting on their new Mother’s Day music video, Lisa said, “I feel that this is a fitting tribute to all of our mothers on Mother’s Day. The staff at the Coombe Hospital were invited to include photographs of their beloved mothers, near and far and this video is dedicated to them all.”

“It is also a tribute of remembrance for those mothers who have passed away. We also devote this music video to all of our patients and new mothers here at the Coombe Hospital. We hope that our cover of Because You Loved Me will touch the hearts of mothers everywhere.”