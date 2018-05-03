The new Cocoa Brown product is about to change your life

Is there anything worse than horrible left over tan?

You know that flaky horrible layer left over about a week post application? Well, worry no more my queens.

Cocoa Brown by Marissa Carter has launched Fresh Start to wave goodbye to all your tanning woes!

Cocoa Brown ‘Fresh Start’ removes all traces of tan in under five minutes – no joke.

The revolutionary tan eraser formula contains no harmful ingredients and will leave skin fresh, clean and ready for your next tan application.

Cocoa Brown CEO and founder Marissa Carter says, Fresh Start is a "fast-working formula that is tough on tan yet gentle on the most sensitive skin."

The moisturising formula is designed to leave skin silky smooth while removing all signs of residual tan.

Instructions for use: Apply Cocoa Brown Fresh Start to dry skin 3-4 days after applying self-tan.

Step 1: Pump foam applicator and apply Fresh Start directly to the skin.

Step 2: Leave for at least five minutes.

Step 3: Shower with warm water, using a wet face cloth to wipe away the tan. Step 4: For stubborn areas such as the knees, feet and ankles, use an exfoliating mitt to gently remove tan.

Simples!