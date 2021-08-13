The natural wonder ingredient from L’Occitane that’s changing the face of skincare

We love nothing better than a beauty product that can do it all – moisturise, cleanse, nourish and heal. And even better when it’s natural.

Which is why L’Occitane’s new newest range of Shea butter products is so exciting for beauty lovers around the world.

Originating from the Shea fruit trees grown in Africa, shea butter is a naturally versatile ingredient which has been formulated and used by local and global cultures for generations. Their new collection of Shea Butter products are all carefully crafted using the finest ingredients from our partner site in Burkina Faso, meaning not only are their products 100% Fairtrade and organic, but they support the economic stability and growth of tens of thousands of families in the local Burkina Faso area – so you’re doing good for the world with your beauty routine.

When you think of Shea butter, you may just think of body creams and intensive moisturising – but this powerful natural ingredient can do so much more than that, as L’Occitane’s new range shows.

The skin on the face is the most sensitive part of your body and thus, requires special care. For those living with acne, the skincare routine is even more complex since it requires a blend of ingredients which provide a deep cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Thanks to the antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of the ingredient, shea butter presents a remedy which soothes the skin without creating harsh reactions; providing an effective moisturising layer without clogging the pores of the skin.

Not only that, shea butter is also an effective remedy against scars, meaning that the raw ingredient can not only calm the skin and help rid it of the toxins leading to acne, but can also be used to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

The shea butter skin care products can create your own personalised skin care routine, whether you're struggling with acne, rosacea, fine lines or eczema, shea butter face care products will bring an instant relief to your skin leaving it feeling calm, plump and nourished.

Creamy, nourishing and moisture-packed, these shea-based shower products have been designed to make your skin feel smoothed and supple. From smoothing scrubs to foamy shower creams, these rich body products are guaranteed to make your skin feel soft like never before. Choose from different levels of shea butter concentration for the ultimate hydration.

The range of shea butters, body creams and moisturisers allow you to enjoy more glowing and hydrated skin. These rich and creamy moisturisers help to protect your skin from drying out and provide an intense long-lasting hydration. Pick an appropriate shea butter concentration for the ultimate level of hydration.

Soft to the skin and kind to the earth, these hand and body soaps have been made with 100% organic and Fairtrade shea butter. These shea soaps are gently cleansing and deeply moisturising, leaving your skin fragrant and soft to touch for hours.

Designed to soften and smooth dry and rough feet, our shea butter foot creams provide the ultimate level of hydration. Thanks to shea butter's soothing, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, these products provide an instant relief to dry and cracked skin.

Presented by many as one of the world’s leading natural products against scarring and stretch marks, shea butter in its most natural and raw state is particularly effective at delivering a multitude of vitamins to the skin – including Vitamin A which supports the cell growth and repair under the skin and prevents dry skin from the kind of damage that leads to stretch marks. Through a combination of ultra-hydration and effective vitamins, shea butter can form part of an effective ritual to ward off stretch marks, dry skin and fine lines.