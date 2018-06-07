‘The Love Island Effect’ Expert warns show can harm self-image

The latest season of Love Island may have only aired two episodes – but the nation is undoubtedly hooked.

Among the thousands of tweets about pen sales, veneers and gold digging, there is mention of self image issues, weight anxiety and comparison syndrome, as people hold themselves up the body standards set by the show's contestants.

Taking to Instagram, Chartered Psychologist and NHS Mental Health Trust Governor Kimberly Wilson gave her two cents on the damage these comparisons can do:

A post shared by Kimberley Wilson CPsychol (@foodandpsych) on Jun 5, 2018 at 2:37am PDT

'I'm not here to talk about how the show has turned love in to a popularity contest (what isn't nowadays?). Nope. I just wanna give you guys the heads up on what is being dubbed the 'Love Island Effect,' she wrote.

'Though not an official term the Love Island Effect is being used to describe the impact of viewing images of 'perfect' bodies on individual self-esteem.'

'Research indicates that scrolling through hundreds of social media body images increases body dissatisfaction and watching hours of image-focused reality TV may do the same.'

Seeing the girls bodies on love island literally makes me want to starve myself — Livvy Mcalpine (@LivvyMcalpine) June 5, 2018

'A 2010 Spanish study found that males and females with disordered eating had consumed more body imaged-focused media (TV and magazines). A more recent Italian study found that extensive watching of reality TV correlated with eating-disordered behaviour.'

'In the UK the Image & Performance Enhancing Drug survey looks at patterns of steroid use. In 2017 they reported an increase in steroid use and that most people use them to change their body image or for cosmetic/aesthetic purposes (rather than to enhance sporting performance), which researchers believe is linked to the popularity of shows like Love Island.'

Any other girls feeling like a fat pig whilst watching love island ? — liv harrison (@oliviaharriso11) June 4, 2018

'But it's not just researchers. Contestants themselves talk about the pressure to look good. Former contestant Simon Searles said of the boys, 'They'd be working out like crazy during the day trying to stay in shape. They wouldn’t eat anything.'

'So just a reminder that a) the show is cast for a specific look that b) even the cast members struggle to maintain. Enjoy the show but please watch responsibly,' she finished.

A SHEmazing reader poll found that 82% of viewers would like to see more body diversity on the show.