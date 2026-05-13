The May Mood Shift: Why You’re Suddenly Social But Completely Wrecked

Is it just us, or does May hit like a proper social avalanche every single year? One minute you’re hibernating in your trackies, and the next you’re saying yes to every brunch, birthday, and bank holiday plan that comes your way. Welcome to the May mood shift, ladies – and we’re feeling seen and attacked at the same time.

If you’ve found yourself simultaneously buzzing to make plans but also wanting to crawl under a duvet after every social commitment, you’re not alone. There’s actually proper science behind why May turns us all into exhausted social butterflies, and it’s not just because we’ve suddenly remembered what vitamin D feels like.

The Science Behind Your Spring Social Surge

After months of shorter days and lower energy, the increased daylight in May triggers our circadian rhythms to shift into a more active phase. We literally feel more energised and sociable – it’s biology, not just FOMO.

Those longer evenings and brighter mornings are doing more than just making your Instagram stories look better. They’re actually boosting serotonin production, which makes us crave social connection. Meanwhile, our cortisol levels are trying to catch up with our suddenly packed social calendars. No wonder we’re feeling like we need a holiday from our social life.

The winter hibernation hangover is real. We’ve spent months in survival mode, and suddenly our social batteries are trying to go from 5% to 100% overnight. Of course we’re feeling overwhelmed.

The “Yes to Everything” Trap

Sound familiar? Your WhatsApp is pinging with wedding invites, hen dos, festival tickets, and “we MUST catch up soon” messages. After months of declining everything, suddenly you’re the queen of “absolutely, count me in!” – until you realise you’ve triple-booked yourself for the next three weekends.

Social media isn’t helping either. Everyone’s posting their May glow-ups and outdoor adventures, and the pressure to keep up is real. We’re seeing friends living their best life and feeling like we need to match that energy, even when our social battery is running on fumes.

There’s this underlying panic that we need to make up for lost time. But trying to cram six months of social plans into one month is a recipe for burnout.

Managing Your May Madness

Before you spiral into social exhaustion, here’s how to navigate the May mood shift without losing your mind (or your friends):

Pick your battles: Not every plan deserves a yes. Choose the events that actually excite you, not the ones you feel obligated to attend. Your future self will thank you when you’re not crying into a coffee on Sunday morning.

Schedule downtime like it’s a meeting: Literally block out recovery time in your calendar. Treat your alone time with the same respect you’d give a work presentation – because honestly, it’s just as important.

The soft no is your friend: “I’d love to but I’m already committed that day” works wonders. You don’t need to explain that you’re committed to your sofa and a face mask.

Embrace the Seasonal Shift

Remember, feeling more social in May isn’t a character flaw – it’s literally your brain responding to seasonal changes. The key is working with your natural rhythms instead of against them.

Try spacing out your social commitments instead of cramming them all into bank holiday weekends. Your friends will still be there in June, and you’ll actually enjoy their company more when you’re not running on empty.

Most importantly, give yourself permission to say no without guilt. The May mood shift will happen again next year – you don’t need to exhaust yourself trying to make up for lost hibernation time all at once.

After all, summer’s just around the corner, and you’ll need some energy left for festival season. Trust us on this one.