The Love Island Casa Amor recoupling is to take place tonight

This is not a drill, people! The post Casa Amor recoupling is to take place on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore just shared a very exciting preview clip of tonight’s drama-filled episode, and it looks like this one is not to be missed!

In the short teaser clip we see the 36-year-old host saunter into the main villa where she addresses the girls around the fire pit.

“I think it’s about time we all had a chat, yeah?” Laura ironically says. Due to travel restrictions and covid regulations going on in Majorca where the reality show is filmed, Laura hasn’t been seen on the show since it first aired on June 28.

“Tonight there will be a recoupling. Each of you have a big decision to make,” she ominously warned, adding, “Remember, Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test.”

The video then shows us a very quick montage of the girls' shocked reactions, hinting that there might be quite a few surprising twists this evening.

Four days ago the boys and girls were separated as the male islanders left for Casa Amor where they were greeted by six gorgeous new single ladies, all vying for their attention. Similarly, six brand new bachelors entered the main villa to keep the original girls company and see if anyone’s head could be turned.

Judging by what we’ve seen so far, viewers can probably guess as to which couples are going to be shaken up. For starters, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Hugo and Chloe will be choosing new partners tonight, as they were initially just a friendship couple.

The next couple in trouble would be Tyler and Kaz. Tyler hasn’t exactly been faithful while he’s been in Casa Amor, as he’s shared a bed with two different girls and has been snogging Clarisse.

Unfortunately for him, Kaz got a sneak peek at this saucy smooch via a post card which arrived at the main villa during Wednesday’s episode. Feeling heartbroken and betrayed, it looks like Kaz will be moving onto new boy Matthew.

Toby and Abby didn’t exactly have the greatest start and judging by his behaviour in Casa Amor I think we all know now where his loyalties lie — with himself. So far he’s been making moves on new girl Mary.

Of course Love Island fans everywhere will be waiting with bated breath tonight to see if Liam and Millie stay together, or if Liam will be swayed by the lovely Lillie.

To find out how it all pans out, make sure to tune into Love Island tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.