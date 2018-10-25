Here is who Meghan and Harry are considering as godparents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced they were expecting and were met with congratulations from people around the world.

The royals are over the moon for this next step in their relationship together and cannot wait to meet their little boy or girl.

Now, one of the next decisions the two will have to make is who their child’s godparents will be.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Royal tradition rules out honouring siblings with this title, but there are quite a few family friends in the running.

Here are the current godparent contenders:

Serena Williams

Serena’s close friendship with Meghan is often talked about. Being a mum herself as well, the tennis star is an obvious candidate for the godparent role.

Jessica and Ben Mulroney

As one of Meghan’s best friends and her personal stylist, Jessica is a clear contender. Her and her husband’s children were in Harry and Meghan’s wedding party as well.

Lindsay Jill Roth

The Duchess of Sussex was the maid of honour at her wedding. Lindsay is one of Meghan’s closest friends from university and the two have remained close ever since.

Zoe and Jake Warren

Jake was one of Princess Diana’s godsons and both him and his wife have grown up with Harry. Their daughter Zalie was also a bridesmaid in the royals’ wedding.

Misha Nonoo

Not only is the designer one of Meghan’s favourite travel companions, but her ex Alexander went to school with Harry as well. There are no more double dates but the four remain close.

Tom Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young

Since their days at Eton, Tom has been buddies with Harry ever since. Both Meghan and Harry attended his wedding in Jamaica.

Benita and Darren Litt

Who Is Benita Litt And Were Her Daughters Remi And Rylan Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaids At The Royal Wedding? https://t.co/aTHyLy8dIG pic.twitter.com/Q3s3a7Ksfk — thegirlsun (@thegirlsun21) May 22, 2018

The couple’s two daughters were in the duke and duchess’ wedding party and Meghan is the girls' godmother. So it would only suit if the royals reciprocated the gesture.

However, we will just have to wait and see who Meghan and Harry choose as godmother and godfather for their baby.