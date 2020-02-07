The line-up for this week’s Graham Norton Show has been revealed

This week felt like it was never going to end. We have no plans for the next few days and plan on hibernating for the foreseeable future.

Luckily, we will be kept entertained with dozens of shows and movies airing on the TV across the weekend.

As usual, we will be tuning into The Graham Norton Show which never fails to make our Friday nights that little bit better. The chat show is bound to cheer us up on this quiet Friday with another stellar line-up.

The Corkman will be joined by the legendary Mark Ruffalo, who will be talking about his new movie Dark Waters.

Actor David Schwimmer joins Graham to talk about all things Friends and his new comedy show Intelligence. He will be joined by the show creator and co-star Nick Mohammed.

And that’s not all.

Tamsin Greig will be promoting her new show Belgravia, which comes from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Music from Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC1 at 10.35pm.