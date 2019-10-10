The Lindt store in Kildare Village is open and it is just like heaven

Our chocolate dreams have come true. Lindt have finally opened their very own Irish store and we cannot wait to visit.

The Swiss choclatier has officially opened the doors of their Kildare Village store, much to the delight of shoppers.

Queues formed from early morning with visitors travelling from counties far and wide to get the first glimpse of the store.

The pop up-shop which will run for a limited time, offers an array of premium confectionery favourites from Lindt including assorted bars, sharing boxes and beautifully packaged gifts.

We cannot wait to pop in and create our own personalised box of Lindt chocolates (a gift for ourselves, obviously.)

Lindt-lovers are in for a real treat as the store also features a designated Pick and Mix area including a selection of exclusive and limited-edition flavours as well as all of the classic Lindt favourites, allowing guests to create their own personalised box or bag of Lindt chocolates.

If anyone is looking for us we'll be in the Lindt store in Kildare Village, surrounded by chocolate wrappers and living our best lives.