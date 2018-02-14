SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

The last of the ZARA sale: 10 fabulous items for €10 or less

by

So, we're well into February at this stage, and the Christmas sales seem like a pretty distant memory.

However, there are still some serious bargains out there, as most of the sales are starting to well and truly wind down. 

Actually, most places are basically giving the stuff away by now, so it is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself. 

We had a good stalk of the Zara website, and found so many goodies for a tenner or less. 

Let's do this thing…

Printed Camisole Dress, €9.99.

Image 3 of PRINTED CAMISOLE DRESS from Zara

Tweed Top with Contrasting Ruffle, €9.99

Image 1 of TWEED TOP WITH CONTRASTING RUFFLE from Zara

 Wide Poplin Trousers, €7.99

Image 3 of WIDE POPLIN TROUSERS from Zara

Sateen Pointed Ankle Boots, €5.99.

Image 1 of SATEEN POINTED ANKLE BOOTS WITH LOW HEEL from Zara

Short Sleeve Crossover Blouse, €9.99.

Image 2 of SHORT SLEEVE CROSSED FRONT BLOUSE from Zara

Flowing Cropped Trousers, €3.99.

Image 2 of FLOWING CROPPED TROUSERS from Zara

Metallic Mesh Bucket Bag, €7.99.

Image 4 of METALLIC MESH MINI BUCKET BAG from Zara

 Printed Mini Dress, €9.99.

Image 2 of MINI DRESS WITH PRINT from Zara

Embroidered Sequin Jeans, €9.99.

Image 2 of EMBROIDERED SEQUINNED JEANS from Zara

Off the Shoulder Top, €9.99.

Image 6 of OFF-THE-SHOULDER TOP WITH GUIPURE DETAIL. from Zara

Trending