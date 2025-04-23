The Kardashians fans react as Khloé Kardashian unveils spin-off series

The Kardashians fans are getting a new spin-off show!

Following the conclusion of the sixth season of The Kardashians, Hulu and Disney have announced that they have commissioned a brand-new reality show, still centered in the world of the star-studded family.

Yesterday, Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick, the former partner of Kourtney Kardashian, attended Hulu’s inaugural 'Get Real House' press event.

During their panel, it was confirmed that the reality stars are helping to produce a Kardashians spin-off show, currently titled Calabasas Behind the Gates.

Disney’s executive vice president, Rob Mills, appeared at the event alongside Khloé and Scott, and chose to divulge a few details about the upcoming show.

“So, Khloé and our partners at Fulwell73 are developing another show in the Kardashian-verse. As everyone knows, Calabasas is a gated community. We all want to know what's happening behind the gates of Calabasas — who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians?" he explained.

“So, we're developing a show that we're actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates. This is very exciting, coming soon. Khloé, thank you so much,” he added.

Khloé then went on to express her delight for the new project, as the 40-year-old exclaimed: "It's very exciting, very new. We're excited to continue developing."

Following the surprise announcement, many fans of the Kardashian family have since been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“Anything with our Queen Khloé, we support it,” one viewer replied on Instagram.

“Scott better be on it with her!!” another hoped.

“Khloé has always been the most relatable and entertaining,” a third fan praised.

Casting and premiere details for Calabasas Behind the Gates are set to be released in due course. The Kardashians has also been renewed for a seventh season, which is expected to be released later this year.