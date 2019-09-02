Jonas Brothers surprise teen fan undergoing chemotherapy

The Jonas Brothers visited a local hospital in Hersey, Pennsylvania, while on their worldwide tour to visit teenage fan Lily Jordan on Saturday night.

Lily was undergoing chemotherapy and was unable to make the Jonas Brothers concert she had originally bought tickets for due to her health.

Social media followers shared Jordan's Facebook post inviting the group to see her in hospital, which said;

“I was supposed to be at your Hersey concert tomorrow but instead I’m across the street doing chemotherapy,” Jordan wrote in an Instagram post. “If y’all wanted to pop in I’ll give you my room.”

BEST VIDEO YOU'LL SEE TODAY: The Jonas Brothers surprised Lily Jordan at Penn State Children's Hospital before their show tonight! The inspiring teen has been battling cancer for years, & raises money for other children with the disease. Lily says the visit "made her life."ic.twitter.com/q6qctFanbo — Priscilla Liguori (@PriscillaABC27) September 1, 2019

“Seriously though I wish I was seeing the Jonas Brothers so bad so like? I don't know, tag them or put this on your story or something for lil' old me,” she added.

The youngster has been battling cancer bravely for years, and said that the band's visit to Penn State Children's Hospital 'made her life'.

“Thanks for inviting us,” 31-year-old Kevin says in a clip from the visit, shared online by the hospital. “We saw your message, we had to come over,” added 30-year-old Joe.

“Do you have a favourite song that we can dedicate to you?” 26-year-old Nick asked, as Priyanka Chopra promised that the boys would send her a video of their performance.

“Definitely S.O.S.,” Jordan replied. “That’s my favourite.” Jordan offered a gift to Joe's wife, Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in HBO series Game of Thrones.

“I have something that I wanted to give Sophie,” Lily told Joe, offering a handmade bracelet.

“I love her so much, so I wanted to give her that,” she added, explaining that the colours matched the Stark house banner, which was hung behind Lily's bed.

Jordan thanked the Jonas Brothers as well as everyone who passed along her message for making the visit possible;

“Wow. The power of social media you guys. YOU did this. YOU made my crappy chemo session into something incredibly special and unforgettable."

“Thank you thank you thank you @jonasbrothers for taking time out of your day to come pay me a visit. Literally made my life,” she added.

Feature image: Instagram/@ljsworkinprogress