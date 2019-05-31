The Jonas Brothers FINALLY announce major Dublin gig

The Jonas Brothers have finally confirmed a Dublin gig. The band are set to perform at Dublin’s 3Arena on January 31, 2020.

Much to fans delight, the Sucker singers reunited earlier this year.

The Lovebug singers kick off the European leg of the Happiness Begins Tour in Birmingham on January 29, 2020.

The brothers will release their upcoming album Happiness Begins later this summer,

Tickets from €59.50 go on sale Thursday June 6 at 10am from Ticketmaster.