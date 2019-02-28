SHEmazing!
The Jonas Brothers are releasing a brand new single at MIDNIGHT

Start your engines, JONAS are Burnin' Up. We had to get that joke out of the way, our apologies…

The Jonas Brothers have sent Twitter into a meltdown, apparently reuniting after six long, hard years of separation. They got engaged, got married, and even started a family, in Kevin's case. 

Now they're back with brand new music, and rumour has it they're releasing a song named Sucker tonight at midnight, March 1.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kevin, Joe and Nick are back as JONAS, after Joe became the frontman of DNCE and Nick began a solo career; but it's all changing now.

The news comes after they reactivated their accounts and set the images to black, which ALWAYS means that something major is about to drop:

Their social media has made their return imminent, after reactivating their Instagram and deleting every post on all channels, and uploading a black square for their profile picture. Very "It's 2017 and I'm going to cause a furore".

Fans are already going wild:

Back in October 2014, the JoBro's announced their break-up and devastated fans around the world, but their fans are LOSING IT at the prospect of their return:

Their fans would be in their 20s now, and chances are high that they've thrown dignity out the window:

The reactions are both hilarious and slightly concerning:

Nobody is staying calm…

We're thoroughly enjoying the worldwide panic online, and we desperately hope they announce a tour to go along with the new tunes.

We're ready for them to ruin our lives again, anytime. Can you believe the Jo-Bros are back before One Direction? It's scandalous… we love it. Long may it continue.

