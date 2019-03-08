The Irish entrant for Eurovision Song Contest is HERE and it’s alri

It's almost that time of the year again.

Ok, so it's massively cheesy but you'd be lying if you said that you didn't look forward to a night where the whole country joins together to cheer our little island on as they compete in a parade of ridiculousness.

Now RTE has unveiled the tune to which we will be pinning our hopes to as it represents Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

@Sarah_McTernan will represent Ireland with '22' at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.https://t.co/KjrxUOn97d Watch the full music video: https://t.co/Srk9CceTbC#DareToDream #Eurovision — Eurovision (@Eurovision) March 8, 2019

It's titled 22, was penned by Janieck, Marcia “Misha” Sondeijker and Roulsen and will be sang by Sarah McTernan.

Sarah is delighted to be taking to the stage for Ireland.

She said, ''It’s like an early birthday present! My 25th birthday is next Monday and if you’d told me last year that I’d be chosen to represent my country at Eurovision, performing the song for the first time on Dancing with the Stars this Sunday, and then flying to Tel Aviv on my birthday to record a postcard, I would have told you – you were crazy!”

She continued, ''My Mom, Nana, family and friends are super excited for me – they’re shocked and very proud. I can’t wait to teach my biggest fan – my 2 ½ year old daughter Mia- all the lyrics to “22”!”

The song will be played on radio for the first time at 9am on Friday morning on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

She will aso be interviewed on The Nicky Byrne Show with Jenny Greene on 2FM at 12:30pm on Friday, and by Ray D’Arcy on RTÉ Radio 1 at 3pm.

If that wasn't enough, Dancing with the Stars is having a special Eurovision Song Contest themed programme this Sunday and Sarah will be performing the song live for the first time, to give us all an idea of what it will be like at the real thing in Tel Aviv.

The Eurovision Semi Final in Tel Aviv takes place on Thursday May 16, with the grand final taking place on Saturday May 18.

We are seriously excited – come on Ireland.