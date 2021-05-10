The Irish boutiques with the summer updates your wardrobe needs

It’s finally here!

It’s May 10th and in Ireland, this means that today is the day that inter-county travel reopens, we can have people over and most excitingly, our shops are reopening for click and collect!

We are so excited to get back out there and support them (and prep our wardrobes for a little summer sprucing up) so we’ve compiled some of the most stunning clothes from the most fab independent clothing stores around the country – happy shopping!

Empress boutique in Wexford is full of stunning collections, stocking GUESS, Tiffosi and Ted Baker brands among many others. This 3/4 sleeve shirt dress features a print of khaki, cream, black and blue hues. Perfect for summer, you can dress it up with an espadrille or wear casually with your favourite trainer. Eye-catching and unique, you’ll be the standout wherever you go!

We are obsessed! This adorable boutique has an unbelievably gorgeous range of colourful and summery clothing, like this beautiful, delicate lemon print dress. With a flattering wrap style silhouette, this look has an almost vintage feel that we are living for, reminding us of being abroad somewhere under blue skies. Based in Kilkenny, Mimi’s are known for stocking their international clothing ranges and adding new designers every year to keep their collections fresh and exciting. If you’re looking elegant, standout and comfortable clothing, Mimi’s is your go to!

With stores all around the east of Ireland, Serena Boutiques specialise in quality luxury clothing that is designed to make you look your best. This corset style top is just one of the hundreds of items of clothing they stock that is right up to the minute in terms of trend and are made with lasting, quality material. Corset-style tops are the look you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer and this Marccain take on the trend is classy with a little something different in the ruching on the bodice and the adorable peasant-style buttoned three-quarter-length sleeves.

Clean, simple and casual. Blue and white are the staples of the summer wardrobe and nautical stripes are always a classic summer look. Escape boutique are independent and Irish owned, operating in Greystones. They provide a unique collection of designer brands full of beautiful ranges, perfect for updating your wardrobe for your post-lockdown life. This gorgeous top is stunning over summer whites and can be dressed up or down with a few key accessories. A flexible piece that is one of the many from Escape Boutique that is about to become one of your wardrobe’s key pieces.

Sorrento is home to luxury designer brands from around the globe that are carefully chosen for customers who appreciate quality and exquisite style. Sorrento prides itself on continuously showcasing beautiful collections steeped in iconic style and classics that never date. Situated in Maynooth, Co. Kildare, this stylish ladies wear boutique was founded by Tanya Cumisky, who’s love for luxurious fashion and style is evident in the cutting-edge collections of extremely wearable designer clothes, like this stunning asymmetric blouse tunic. A new take on the classic white summer blouse, this edgy look adds an intriguing detail levelling up any outfit.

Willow boutique in Ennis offers a fresh and unique mix of femininity with a modern edge. Willow curate a collection of luxurious and offbeat labels so that you can piece together your own personal style story – all in one place! Ready-to-wear fashion for the optimistic, colourful, strong and independent woman, great pieces like these stunning buckle belt trousers that make up the base for a wardrobe filled with fantastic style. Classic, chic and feminine with a playful twist, you're sure to find something that has your personality woven into its very heart!

White Feather Boutique in Limerick are all about high-quality, unique and affordable fashion. A special, colourful fashion experience, one of its special features is that all of the boutique’s items are available for a limited time only and when a piece is gone it’s gone. This means you won’t be wearing the same dress as everyone else in town! You can find everything from glam night out dresses to occasion wear to chic, casual pieces, making it one of Ireland’s leading boutiques for any occasion. This floral wrap top will brighten up your wardrobe you summer! Featuring a elasticated bodice which gives you extra comfort, a lovely elasticated puff sleeve and a very flattering peplum design, it’s exactly the piece you need for that ‘Jeans and nice top’ kind of night.

Harper in Galway is the perfect spot for adding a splash of colour into your wardrobe. This Anne print dress is just one example of all the gorgeous, high quality summer dresses they have available in store. The Anne features a side split, sweetheart neckline and a short sleeve puff with elastic cuffs. The beautiful opening detail on the back adds a subtle feminine touch that you can dress up or down – perfect for a night out!