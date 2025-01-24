The instant evo-lution continues: Fujifilm’s new instax WIDE Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera

Fujifilm has just introduced the perfect tool to help families preserve their moments in a unique and creative way. Meet the instax WIDE Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera, the latest addition to Fujifilm’s beloved instax™ lineup. This innovative hybrid camera is designed to combine the nostalgia of instant photography with the convenience and versatility of digital imaging technology.

What makes the instax WIDE Evo stand out? It’s all about the wide format images it produces—printed on instax™ WIDE instant film. Perfect for capturing family gatherings, milestones, or those spur-of-the-moment snapshots, this camera brings more room for creativity with its larger prints and advanced features.

Why Hybrid Photography works

Hybrid instant cameras like the WIDE Evo give users the best of both worlds. You can edit, save, and share digital photos, or choose to print only the shots you truly love.

According to Shin Udono, Senior Vice President of Imaging Solutions at Fujifilm Europe,

“Hybrid photography creates a bridge between digital and analogue, offering greater freedom to print, share, and store cherished memories. With its wide format and enhanced features, the WIDE Evo empowers users to express themselves creatively while preserving special moments.”

Creative Features to Inspire

The instax WIDE Evo™ is packed with features to make photography fun and functional:

Widest Lens Yet: The 16mm wide-angle lens captures every detail, whether it’s a family picnic or a group photo.

100 Creative Combinations: With 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, plus degree control to customise intensity, parents can easily experiment with unique styles.

Six Film Styles: From cinematic frames to vintage aesthetics, these styles let users add a special touch to their photos.

The camera also includes a 3.5-inch LCD screen, a selfie mirror, and the ability to store up to 45 images in internal memory (with additional storage via Micro SD).

Beyond the Camera: Accessories and Film

To complement the instax WIDE Evo™, Fujifilm has introduced:

A premium faux leather camera case with adjustable straps, perfect for carrying the camera on family outings.

New instax™ WIDE Brushed Metallics instant film, which features a striking metallic border to enhance every photo.

Tech Meets Social Connection

The free instax WIDE Evo™ App adds another layer of convenience, allowing users to print images directly from their smartphones, control the camera remotely, and even explore the Discover Feed, where they can draw inspiration from other users’ photos and creative effects.

Pricing and Availability

The instax WIDE Evo™ Hybrid Instant Camera will retail for €380 and will be available in a sleek black and grey finish from February 4th, 2025. The companion case and metallic film will also launch on the same day, with prices of €45.00 and €11.50, respectively.

For more information, visit instax.ie