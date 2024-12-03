The innocent Big Knit is calling for people to make tiny hats to support Age Action

Back for its 14th year, the innocent big knit is calling for people all over Ireland to pick up their knitting needles and make some tiny hats for bottles of innocent smoothies to support Age Action. (Or if your pet hamster fancies making a fashion statement, that works too.) The Big Knit will see lots of little woolly wonders, sent in by thousands of people across Ireland, go on bottles in November 2025. For every behatted bottle sold, 30 cent will go to Age Action to help improve the lives of older people across Ireland.

For now, innocent is looking for novice knitters or crochet connoisseurs to get involved and send in their colourful woolly masterpieces. Whether it’s your favourite fruit as a little hat or a mini version of your neighbour’s dog, innocent will be delighted with any type of bobble dazzler. All you need to do to get involved is to knit a little hat and send it into Fruit Spire by 1st April 2025. For patterns or more information visit thebigknit.ie.

This year, award-winning Knitwear designer, Pearl Reddington joins the ‘Call to Knit’. She has created a beautiful, fruity-inspired pattern for knitters to make this year. Speaking of the campaign and her involvement she had this to say, “I love innocent’s big knit campaign. Knitting is obviously my life’s passion, so anything that encourages people to get involved is so positive. Knitting is such a calming and creative outlet, perfect to do alone or socially with family and friends. But more than that, Age Action’s work is something I deeply believe in and support. So please register as a knitter this year, get your knit kit, try out my pattern – or make something of your own. Not only do the little hats make a big difference but they also brighten up the day of anyone who sees them in store.”

The innocent big knit puts these little hats on bottles to raise money for Age Action, Ireland's leading advocacy organisation for older people and ageing. Age Action leads the way in informing and influencing policy as well as providing practical programmes to support older people and empower them to live independently. Age Action offers care and repair services, carrying out minor repairs for older people free of charge (right down to changing a lightbulb), information services around issues facing older people and computer training to combat digital exclusion. Over the last 13 years, innocent has supported their work and raised €275,000 for them so far. Hats off to all of the wonderful knitters who helped make that happen.

innocent drinks Brand Manager, Emma Yourell, said this about launching the ‘Call to Knit’, “The innocent big knit is a big favourite here and one of our most rewarding initiatives. Here at innocent, we want to get more fruit and veg into people, but beyond that, we care lots about the communities we live and work in. The work of Age Action makes a huge difference, being able to witness first-hand the impact they make on older people across the country makes this partnership so worthwhile. Older people really do make up the heart of our families and communities, so it’s important for us to celebrate and nourish that. Join us in that support, pick up your needles with us and show us some of that woolpower.”

Join innocent’s big knit, visit thebigknit.ie to grab some yarn, explore patterns for inspiration and learn more about the campaign.