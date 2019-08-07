The house beside William and Kate’s country home is up for rent

You can have your chance to stay in a property beside Prince William and Kate Middleton's country house in west Norfolk, and it's cheaper than a one-bedroom flat in London.

The Sandringham Estate listing have one catch; tenants must be cat-free and vetted, instead of a first-come first-served basis.

The house next door to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in West Norfolk is up for rent for just £700 per month, as Metro reports.

The Sandringham Estate rents out an array of properties in the area, including 20 Cherry Tree. The cottaged terrace has two bedrooms across from Amner Hall.

The property has a huge amount of green garden space and parking, but its famous neighbours will most likely be the main draw.

The website points out that they prefer to rent their properties to people who "live and work locally," though they'll consider "those moving to the area."

The letting adds, "Properties are not let on a first-come, first-served basis, but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property."

They have a very strict no cat policy, but dogs will be "considered". The area has only 29 houses and a population of roughly 63 people.

Amner Hall was a wedding gift to Prince William and Kate from The Queen, with about £1.5 million spent upgrading the mansion before they moved in.

Anmer has a small population but a wide variety of amenities including; a social club offering film nights, quiz evenings and barbeques, an active Bowls Club and a Women’s Institute and a 14th century church; St Mary the Virgin.

Most of the homes in the village were lived in by those employed at Amner Hall and the Royal estate.

If you're interested in applying for the property and having William and Kate nearby, you can do so via the Sandringham Estate website.

Feature image: Instagram/@theholidaycottages