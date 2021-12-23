The Helix panto ‘Red Riding Hood’ moves online.

The Helix and TheatreworX are delighted to announce a special online version of its panto, ‘Red Riding Hood’ will be available to stream from today December 23rd, 27th December and the 1st of January 2022. Tickets for this magical cinematic experience are on sale now from www.thehelix.ie.

In a week where many Christmas pantos and festive events have had to postpone or temporarily close due to covid restrictions, The Helix Panto Online will allow families all over the country to enjoy the magic of Christmas panto during these covid times and all from the comfort of their homes.

Priced at €20.00 per household, The Helix Panto Online ‘On Demand Ticket’ will allow families to watch ‘Red Riding Hood’at a time of their choosing on a chosen date (23rd, 27th of December or 1st of January). Choose from scheduled performances at www.thehelix.ie and receive a non-transferable link to the show as part of your confirmation email once booking is complete.

Transform your living room into a magical panto-land for the ultimate family experience! Creating a special cinematic experience for all the family to enjoy, the production of ‘Red Riding Hood’ promises to be as magical as ever, and will be packed full of laughs, boos, cheers, songs, dances and amazing special effects.

Creating a new fresh script with plenty of twists, turns and adventure, join Red as she journeys through the magical pantosphere, will she finally realise her true destiny and save Fairytale Land from the clutches of the darkness?

Bursting with talent, the Red Riding Hood cast includes Ireland’s premier tenor, Paul Byrom returning to the panto stage as the Wicked Warlock, while AIMS award winner and funny man, Chris Corroon returns to the panto spotlight as Dame Lola. Favourite panto duo, Buddy and Laurel played by Colin Hughes and Aidan Mannion amongst many others also return for this wonderful and hilarious adaptation of Red Riding Hood!

General Manager of The Helix, Michael Brady said, “The Helix team are thrilled to be able to offer an online version of our panto to families across the country. It’s been a difficult few weeks with covid restrictions but we hope by pivoting the business and being able to provide our online panto on demand is a really positive story in an otherwise very gloomy week of news for the arts industry, that will ensure the magic of Christmas and indeed panto can still be enjoyed by families nationwide!”.

Creative Director of TheatreworX Productions and producer of The Helix Panto, Claire Tighe said, “It’s been a very challenging few weeks for the arts industry and in particular for cast and crews of festive productions. Panto is such a central part of so many families’ Christmas tradition, it’s a challenge to see how this tradition could be maintained for so many this year. At TheatreworX, we’ve devised the perfect solution by producing a special Online panto experience for all the family to enjoy at home”.

For more information see www.thehelix.ie or call 01 700 7000.