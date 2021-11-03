The Helix announce ‘Red Riding Hood’ as this year’s Christmas Panto!

Today, The Helix is excited to announce that this year’s Christmas Panto will be ‘Red Riding Hood’ produced by TheatreworX Productions. Ireland’s premier tenor, Paul Byrom returns to the panto stage along with a superb cast in this magical production which runs from Friday, 26th November 2021 to Sunday, 9th January 2022.

With all the festive cheers and boos of a live panto audience, TheatreworX Productions return to the stage at The Helix this Christmas with all the wit, magic and fun! ‘Red Riding Hood’ promises to be yet another hilarious production for all the family to enjoy with eye catching sets, song and dance!

Creating a new fresh script with plenty of twists, turns and adventure, join Red as she journeys through the magical pantosphere, will she finally realise her true destiny and save Fairytale Land from the clutches of the darkness?

Bursting with talent, the Red Riding Hood cast includes Ireland’s premier tenor, Paul Byrom returning to the panto stage as the Wicked Warlock, while AIMS award winner and funny man, Chris Corroon returns to the panto spotlight as Dame Lola. Favourite panto duo, Buddy and Laurel played by Colin Hughes and Aidan Mannion amongst many others also return for this wonderful and hilarious adaptation of Red Riding Hood!

Due the success of the Helix Panto Online last year, students of primary schools dotted around the country will have the opportunity to transform the classroom into a magical panto-land for the ultimate Christmas experience! The Helix Panto Online will return for primary schools only, tickets for this streaming experience can be purchased at www.thehelix.ie.

Returning to the Helix Panto, Irish Tenor, Paul Byrom said, “I’m really looking forward to returning to The Helix Panto stage this Christmas. I’ll be up to my usual devilment for my role as the Wicked Warlock! Here’s to a great run with the wonderful cast and the TheatreworkX team”.

General Manager of The Helix, Michael Brady said, ‘We are delighted to finally open the doors of The Helix and welcome back TheatreworX Productions and all the families and fans of the Helix Panto for what will be the ultimate family day out this Christmas”.

Creative Director of TheatreworX Productions and producer of The Helix Panto, Claire Tighe said, ‘I cannot explain how excited the TheatreworX team and cast are to be returning to the panto stage at The Helix with a live panto audience! It’s been a really tough 18 months for the arts industry, and we can’t wait to get back doing what we do best. With spectacular sets, colourful costumes and our talented cast, The Helix will be transformed into our magical panto land.”

Red Riding Hood will begin an eight-week run from 26th November 2021 – 9th January 2022. Tickets, priced from €25.00 (booking fees apply) and are on sale now from www.thehelix.ie and at The Helix Box Office.

For more information see www.thehelix.ie or call 01 700 7000.