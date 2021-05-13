The Happy Pear launches two new dips and a new confectionary bar range

Snacking just got a whole lot better, thanks to the exciting new products from The Happy Pear duo Dave & Steve, available exclusively in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide. Whether you’re a vegan or not, these healthy takes on your favourites are set to make plant-based snacking easier than ever.

The dips are available in two tasty flavours, Spicy Red Pepper Pesto and Black Olive Tapenade. Add them to pasta, spread them on crusty bread or dip crudites in for an enjoyable and guilt-free taste experience. The dips are vegan friendly and are now available in SuperValu and Centra stores for €4.99.

The new confectionary bars are crafted from healthy ingredients and free from preservatives, hand made in small batches, this range will soon become a guilt-free cupboard staple for tea breaks around the country, not to mention the perfect addition to your picnic kit this summer.

Dave and Steve say "These pots of joy will enhance your go-to meals and are

ideal for throwing in your bag as a snack on the go, enjoying the great outdoors. The bars are a real hit with the customers in the café, so it was a natural next step to make them readily available around the country through SuperValu and Centra stores, for all our fellow sweet treat lovers.”

The Happy Pear Spicy Red Pepper Pesto 180g

A flavour packed pesto made with almonds, cashews, garlic and red peppers; originating in the Catalunya region of Northern Spain, the team have brought this to the next level with the addition of harissa spices.

The Happy Pear Black Olive Tapenade 180g

A rich and flavoursome black olive spread blended with juicy sundried tomatoes.

The Happy Pear Chocoluv Brownie 50g

A fabulously fudgy twist on a classic brownie; this is a delicious rich chocolate brownie sponge that is hand-made and baked in small batches; then smothered on top with a lovely Belgian dark chocolate topping.

Using the best ingredients with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours; it is full of yumminess and great taste and is vegan as well! For all those chocoluv’s out there!

The Happy Pear Mighty Millionaire 55g

A delicious blend of soft dates & almond butter caramel layered onto a tasty baked shortbread base and topped with a layer of rich Belgian dark chocolate.

Hand-finished with a melted dark Belgian chocolate lattice decoration on top gives a final touch.

Full of tasty yumminess; and vegan; it has no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours and is sure to be mighty enjoyed!

The Happy Pear Coconut Bliss 55g

Moist shredded coconut mixed with ground almonds and a hint of vanilla then all wrapped up in a dark rich Belgian chocolate.

Handmade in small batches; it is a flavour adventure that is vegan and free from artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Just bliss!

The bars are priced at €2.29 and dips are priced at €4.99 – available exclusively in SuperValu & Centra stores nationwide.