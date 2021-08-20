The Happy Pear launch vegan-friendly range of delicious sauces

One good thing to come out of this pandemic is our new found love for cooking. Over the past year and a half, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed spending our evenings in the kitchen, experimenting with flavours, trying new recipes and escaping the world for just a little while. Not forgetting of course, the pretty important life skill which we’ve picked up along the way!

But let’s face it — at the end of an exhausting week, when your stomach is growling and your fridge is looking pretty bleak, the last thing you want to do is nip out to the shops for fresh ingredients only to come home and spend another hour or two slaving away over a hot stove.

That’s where these delicious sauces come into play. If you’re in dire need of some quick and easy dinner inspiration, then look no further as The Happy Pear are making dinner time the easiest and tastiest meal of the day with their brand new sauce range, available exclusively in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide.

The recently launched range boasts 6 new sauces, three inspired by the flavours of Italy; Lovely Lentil Bolognese sauce, Ragu sauce and Spicy Cherry Tomato, and three more influenced by lands further afield; That’s Korma sauce, Tasty Tikka sauce and Thai Tastic Sauce.

The sauces couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your mealtimes, simply add to pasta, pair with rice or add vegetables to make a tasty plant-based meal in no time at all. The vegan sauces are perfect for plant-based diets and those looking to incorporate more vegetables into their daily lifestyle.

The whole range is vegan, gluten-free, free from artificial ingredients, have no added sugar and offer up to 3 portions of veg in every jar.

Plus they’re an ideal budget-friendly option too, as The Happy Pear Italian sauce range retails at €2.49 each, exclusively in SuperValu & Centra stores nationwide.