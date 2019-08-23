The Happy Pear & The Skin Nerd team up for empowering course

Bestselling authors and founders of The Happy Pear, David and Stephen Flynn, have teamed up with award-winning facialist, founder of The Skin Nerd, Skingredients and Cleanse Off Mitt, and bestselling author, Jennifer Rock, and registered GP, Dr Gemma Newman, who has a specialist interest in women’s health and nutrition, to create a four-week online course designed to help feed the skin from within, through a combination of a wholefood plant-based diet and expert skincare advice.

The course includes a printable recipe booklet, containing over 50 delicious plant-based recipes, created by David and Stephen, tailored meal plans, shopping lists, and advice on plant-based eating, as well as expert skincare advice from Jennifer, covering all aspects of skin health, including how to identify your main skin concerns, establishing a skincare routine, skin throughout our lifetime, whole body skin health, SOS skin tips and more. Participants also have access to a private online community and weekly live Q&As with David, Stephen, Jennifer and Dr Newman.

This is the latest addition to The Happy Pear’s hugely successful online courses range, which includes The Happy Heart, The Happy Gut, and The Ultimate Vegan Cooking Course.

The Happy Heart course and The Happy Gut course have both been designed in collaboration with medical experts, including a consultant gastroenterologist and a registered dietician.

Their courses have helped thousands of people in over 72 countries worldwide improve their wellbeing, with 57 percent of participants reporting an increase in energy levels, 54 percent reporting an improvement in their mood, and 38 percent experiencing weight-loss, as a result of taking part.

David and Stephen said: “Eating more fruit and vegetables is one of the kindest things we can do for our planet and our bodies and skin. At The Happy Pear, we want to create a healthier and happier world and true health really starts from within and what we put into our bodies, that’s why we’re so happy to partner with Jennifer on The Happy Skin to empower people to make change through the food they eat.” said the brothers Stephen and David Flynn.

Jennifer added: "Skin health requires an approach that addresses not only the outside of your skin but the inside, focusing on feeding it from the root, so to speak. I feel that the skincare you use on the outside should mirror what you get in through food for the best results.

"The Skin Nerd is about empowering people by arming them with the education they need to take care of their skin, which is something I’m lucky to have done for years in my career as a global skin tutor. I believe that feeling confident in your skin and having the right tools to get there is integral, so I am delighted to have joined forces with Dave and Stephen on The Happy Skin online course!”