The haircuts you’ll be seeing everywhere in 2022 from the Mixie to the French bob!

I think we can all agree that 2022 is the year for a change.

2021 wasn't the return to life that we'd quite expected, lots of things are still on hold from 2020 and we can end up just feeling a little stuck right now. We've experienced disappointments, let downs and break downs the last couple of years and while some days it may feel like there's no end in sight, it's important to remind ourselves that we can keep moving forward in other ways.

2022 is the year of taking our lives back and trying new things, and what better way to start the new year off with a bang than trying a new daring, trending haircut for the new you?

Layered 90s blowout

The 90’s blowout made its comeback in 2021 and it’s going nowhere fast! The look of the 90’s dreamgirls including Cher from Clueless and revived by the likes of JLO and Hailee Steinfeld this past year, it’s simpler than it looks and a gorgeous nod to a sleek look.

But the 2022 iteration of the trend is adding these shaggy, sexy layers, that almost adds a little 70’s sultriness to the trend. A natural, easy to style look, it’s perfect for the low maintenance gal and can be customisable for everyone’s style! Add curtain bangs or the ever-increasingly popular bottleneck bangs to amp up the 70’s style or turn it into more of a shaggy lob with a shorter length. A little hairspray and scrunching to add texture and you’re good to go!

The chic French bob

Did this ever really go out of style? The go-to of the fashionista, this sleek and chic look is perfect for anyone looking for a haircut that will make any outfit look elevated. Pair it with a super bold colour like a statement blonde or inky black for a true slick look!

It’s definitely a big step, but if you’re looking to make a change this year, this could be the perfect jumpstart to start making moves! This look works best for those who have strong bone structure but a softer jaw, especially if you’re going to cut up above the chin.

The blonde bombshell

Blonde is making a comeback this year in all it’s beautiful shades and tones. So whether you go full bleach blonde or just want to commit to a couple of face-framing highlights, start Pinteresting inspiration to see what works for you!

The sandy blonde would pair well with the shaggy layered look for a beautiful boho 70s look, or else go full Billie Eilish on it and pull out the blonde bombshell look – though that will take slightly more maintenance and care!

Natural curls

Embracing your natural curls was another trend that came in the last couple of years and won’t be budging. But while the curly girl method took over Instagram in 2020, our curly-haired gals are now moving towards a more open stage of maintaining their curls.

The curly girl method was wonderful for many curly-haired gals, but everyone quickly realised it wasn’t going to work for everyone – because everyone’s curls are different! With a all these different hair types and needs, we’re all embracing our natural curls and the methods that work for them, from wavy to curly to coily!

Mid-length

The last few years have seen extreme lengths coming in and out of style, with majorly long extensions from the likes of the Kardashians to the buzz cuts and bobs from Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence.

But now, mid-lengths are making their way back into the mainstream, mostly for their versatility and chic length. A mid length cut can take you easily from day to night, from lob to ponytails – meaning you can really do anything with it – and is another really customizable ‘do. Yet again, add a fringe, add layers, add whatever you like to make this look sparkle and work for you! Try out lots of different style with this super versatile haircut that can really do it all!

The Mixie

A whole new look coming in this year, the Mixie is a little blend of two of the major trends of 2021 – the mullet and the pixie cut. Two daring styles we saw on many celebs from Miley Cyrus to Halsey, 2022 has combined the two to create an edgy new ‘do for only the most daring of gals!

Similar to the ‘wolf cut’ that gained notoriety in late 2020 on Tik Tok, the Mixie is a more refined, chic version of this look, with a sleek front and party in the back!