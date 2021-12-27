The hair accessories we’re obsessed with this Christmas season!

With Christmas just around the corner, we’re assembling our party season outfits in a frenzy! And while we’re loving all the velvets, rich reds and vibrant greens, what we’re missing is just a little…sparkle.

A wonderful outfit is made up of not only the beautiful clothes, but also the accessories. Well-chosen accessories can elevate any outfit, taking it form meh to amazing and creating an unforgettable look. Have a browse through our top selection of hair accessories to upgrade you ‘do this holiday season and really shine!

Oasis Polka Dot Scrunchie And Hair Band

The humble scrunchie has truly made a comeback these last few years, resurrecting from it’s 90s grave. This adorable polka dot one from Oasis is everything a scrunchy should be – soft, cute and quirky!

Littlewoods Gold Crystal Celestial Hair Slides

If you’re looking for something super Christmassy, these gorgeous celestial slides are the perfect pick! The perfect accents to your updo or pinned back curls this Christmas, we’re obsessed with these sparkling slides!

Stradivarius Crystal hair grips

We all look for a little extra sparkle at Christmas and these shining clips with rhinestones are the perfect addition of glitz to your accessor box! Vamp up any hairstyle with these cute little accent clips to add a little sparkle!

Next Silver Tone Heart Hair Clips

SO. CUTE! We love these adorable little slides, perfect for keeping hair neatly pinned back with these gorgeous silver tone hair clips. In a pack of two with two heart shapes and sparkles on, they’re the perfect cute and quirky statement piece.

H&M Rhinestone-embellished hair accessory

Get your Gatsby on this season with this draped embellished headpiece that adds a little unexpected glam to your outfit this season. Totally elegant and perfect to elevate any outfit, it’s a must have for party season!

Bershka Faux pearl effect hair clip

Pearls are all in at the moment as are claw clips, which makes this the perfect combo! A super dainty and chic accessory, it’s a gorgeous statement piece that is simple, understated and elegant.

ASOS DESIGN wide headband in graphic print

Looking to hop on the retro 70s fashion trend? It’s swept the fashion world for the last year and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon! This graphic headband is the perfect nod to the era which adds a little funk to your Christmas ‘fits!

Bow and Pearl Naomi Scrunchie

Ethereal and stunning, this scrunchie is super beautiful and one of our favourites on the list. Made with delicate and dainty organza, it’s a gorgeous way to throw your hair up this season!

New Look Black Velvet Gem Embellished Headband

Want to get really glam this season? This gorgeous gem studded hairband is giving us major princess vibes! Super sparkly and eye-catching, it’s a beautiful way to level up your look this Christmas!