The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot cast share all the details about their new series

After it was confirmed that a Gossip Girl reboot was in the works, with filming already underway, fans of the original CW show were instantly met with mixed feelings.

The infamous drama-filled teen series first aired in 2007 and revolved around the lives of privileged upper-class adolescents living in Manhattan's Upper East Side, and concluded in 2012. As the fan-base wondered though, how could they ever recreate the amazing stories, iconic characters and relationships which the OG series lovingly built over six glorious seasons?

Apparently we needn't have worries at all, as the new cast of the reboot have come out to talk about the HBO Maxx series, which is “completely different” from the original.

Four of the brand new cast members — Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock and Jordan Alexander — opened up about their new roles and the exciting reboot in an interview with Dazed Magazine, explaining that the show will be “completely different”.

“We realised we could take these roles and make them our own – they have their own qualities that are special and differentiate [them] from the original,” Lind, who plays Audrey Hope in the series, added.

“I think people will relate to them on different levels. These are new characters, new storylines. It's a new generation.”

“We're just keeping an open mind, staying true to the essence of Gossip Girl but with a completely different take on it,” Alexander chimed in.

Probably one of the biggest differences between this new reboot and the original series is that this new series will have a lot more racial diversity as well as more queer representation, which the early 2000’s series seriously lacked.

“I think that what we can say is this — we're making a series in 2020 and 2021,” Lind continued, commenting on the show’s queer representation. “It's really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with.”

“It shouldn't be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo,” she added.

“I wanted to start fresh — it's a new take on it, a different time,” Lind said. "It's not a reboot, it's a continuation, so we have an entirely new story and I think that's really important.”