The glow edit: The serums that will restore your radiance

This summer, we’re all about getting that fresh, just-off-the-beach, healthy glow. In the hot summer months our makeup gets lighter, we’re wearing more sunscreen, we want our tan and freckles to shine through – so our skin needs to be in top condition.

There are many essentials to achieving a glowy – not shiny – look in your skin. A good diet, a consistent skincare routine, the proper moisturiser – but when your skin needs that extra boost of radiance, particularly in the summer months, a serum specifically designed to give you your best glow is a great helping hand.

We’ve compiled the most effective and powerful glow serums out there so you can take your pick to get your glow. Everyone’s skin is different and needs different formulas to enhance your skin’s best qualities. The serums listed below have something for everyone to give you your healthiest skin ever this summer.

The Olay Luminous serum is your must-have if you’re a glow-getter. Its concentrated yet lightweight formula delivers powerful ingredients that penetrate 10 layers deep into your skin's surface to get you glowing. For glowing and fresh-looking skin this formula is enriched with the superhero ingredient Niacinamide to regenerate your skin and even its tone. It visibly fades the look of hyperpigmentation and dark spots on face leaving your skin silky smooth and exfoliated, helping you to achieve healthy-looking skin.

We love anything by La Roche Posay, but this Pure Vitamin C 10 serum takes the cake. It actively prevents and helps correct the appearance of ageing, even for sensitive skin and instantly makes skin feel softer, more hydrated, and glowing. Wrinkles and fine lines appear reduced, skin texture and tone look more uniform and even and it has a fresh, non-greasy, hydrating texture which is essential for the summer months.

Tackle lack of radiance and skin irregularities in texture and tone with a real solution, that combines hyaluronic acid which effectively plumps the skin, which improves skin hydration and texture and salicylic acid that exfoliates cells on surface and facilitates the elimination of dead cells. That combo with the thermal spa water that contains an exceptional mineral diversity means you restore your skin’s barrier, soothe sensitivity and fend off pro-ageing free radical attacks. Win win!

2 Power Packed Serums in 1 – Clarins serum game just stepped up!

Clarins Double Serum is a Complete Age Control Concentrate which works on the 5 vital functions of the skin for a more youthful and radiant complexion. Now containing 21 active plant extracts including new star ingredient turmeric, known for its exceptional anti-ageing properties, the Double Serum acts on the appearance of all signs of skin-ageing to achieve radiant, firmer skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. The new innovative bottle delivers made to measure dosage of the serum with its rotating push button, meaning you get exactly as much as you need with no sticky residue.

Clinically proven to reduce the appearance of those first fine lines, No7 Early Defence Serum works to help clear and refine pores, support skin's natural defences and boost young skin's natural renewal process for glowing, healthier looking skin in just 1 week. The serum uses Matrixyl 3000+: No7’s powerful anti-wrinkle peptide technology that helps restore a more youthful appearance to your skin.

No7’s Double Defence Technology is protection from environmental stressors and contains the highest concentration of anti-ageing ingredients in super-fast absorbing formulations for effective penetration into the skin.

A powerful formula with 15% Pure Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Fragmented Hyaluronic Acid and Vichy Mineralising Thermal Water, after 10 days of use, your complexion looks brighter and more even. Skin feels firmer, as if lifted, rested and hydrated due to Vichy’s highest concentration of pure Vitamin C (15%) combined with Vitamin E and fragmented Hyaluronic Acid which in combination work to combat oxidative stress.

The anti-ageing qualities brightens, corrects and smoothens skin in just 10 days in an easy to use, non-sticky texture that deeply penetrates quickly, meaning you get fast, effective results. One of the most effective formulas for combating dullness, their record concentration of Vitamin C leaving skin feeling comfortable due to the combination with glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

Packed with hero antioxidant Vitamin C, the Nip + Fab Vitamin C Serum uses a powerhouse of antioxidants to leave skin radiant and refreshed. Vitamin C protects skin against environmental damage whilst green tea is rich in anti-ageing properties.

The concentration of Vitamin C brightens and helps even skin tone, while carrot oil rich in antioxidants, re-plumps the skin. The Green Tea Extract has anti-ageing properties, meaning you get your best glow.

This last one is absolute cutting edge technology in skincare. The new Dermalogica serum delivers a personalised response every time to your individual skin problems, for a healthier-looking skin over time.

SmartResponse technology recognises micro-changes in the skin, intelligently addressing skin concerns before they're visible to the naked eye and helping to prevent future damage. SmartResponse technology reacts to skin’s needs to hydrate, firm, brighten and soothe.