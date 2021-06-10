The girly getaway we all need is being offered at Wineport Lodge

It’s been a long and lonely winter and spring in lockdown. Between the bad weather, the no-end-in-sight lockdown, the return to Zoom calls (SOS), it was all in all a pretty depressing start to the year.

It took its toll on a lot of us. Friends would call and tell me how lonely they were feeling, how hopeless the whole situation could feel and how they just wanted a hug. The simplest of things, but also the most impossible of things in the locked down world we lived in.

After a year that has felt like one of the hardest ones we’ll ever face, the country and society are finally starting to reopen. We’re sitting out wit friends, shops have thrown their doors open and most importantly, the hospitality industry are waiting to welcome us back with open arms. And we’re running right into them with offers like the Girlie Getaway package from the stunning Wineport Lodge.

Open since the 2nd of June, the Wineport Lodge is the perfect spot for a getting the girls back together for a night of laughter, fun and memories. Reconnect, shake off the last year and take a break from the real world to explore the gorgeous countryside of Glasson by walking or making use of Wineport’s complimentary bikes.

Later on, share experiences of the past year over a glass of bubbly and some luscious chocolate truffles, followed by a divine 3 course meal in the award-winning restaurant. Refresh and reset in the morning with a lazy breakfast in bed and a relaxing outdoor hot tub whilst overlooking the tranquil Lough Ree, a perfect way to start the day. The one night Girls Getaway for two starts at €390.

Or if you’re more an afternoon tea and spa day kind of girl gang, their afternoon tea and overnight package with bed and breakfast for two starts at €330. With rustic outdoor hot tubs overlooking Lough Ree and a tempting selection of replenishing beauty treatments, a night away at Wineport Lodge is the ultimate Girlie Getaway. Spend the day catching up whilst tucking into a delicious Afternoon Tea, followed by a complimentary bike ride through the Glasson countryside to make lasting memories together. Relax a little bit more in the morning with a late checkout and a lazy breakfast in bed, perfect for re-charging the batteries!

It’s so important this summer to take time to relax, renew and reconnect to soak it all in for an experience to remember. Minutes outside of Athlone, it’s easy to access the vibrant, bustling town where there’s so much to see, do and enjoy during your stay. To the west Of Athlone, in the shadow of the Castle, you will find the 'old town', an enchanting mix of quaint streets, historic pubs, antique shops, as well as some award-winning local restaurants, so you and the gang will spoiled for choice – especially if you’re foodies.

The east of the town is a shopper’s haven, with many interesting local and international shops side by side and boasting the longest established department store in Ireland, two large shopping centres. Then return to the Lodge and explore the culinary delights on offer in our restaurant before retiring to the lounge and finish the night chatting away over a few cheeky cocktails…

The Wineport Lodge has style and seclusion in perfect balance. Dine, delight and dream in blissful comfort. More than a hotel, this is a luxury lodge with a unique sense of warmth and comfort at every turn. Guest rooms are exquisitely comfortable with goose down duvets & pillows, Italian marble bathrooms with underfloor heating, spacious balconies and luxurious VOYA amenities. Famously delicious food is matched by genuinely attentive and friendly hospitality.

It's time to pack your bags with your best summer outfits, get the gang together and make some new memories to cherish and ring in the summer months in style at Wineport Lodge.