The funeral for noted scientist Stephen Hawking will be held today

Professor Stephen Hawking's life will be celebrated today at his funeral, after he passed peacefully at his Cambridge home on March 14 at the age of 76.

The renowned theoretical physicist was a fellow at Gonville and Caius College for 52 years.

The church hosting his private funeral can sit over 1,000 guests.

'Our father lived and worked in Cambridge for over 50 years,' Professor Hawking's children said in a statement.

'He was an integral and highly recognisable part of the university and the city. For this reason, we have decided to hold his funeral in the city that he loved so much and which loved him.'

'Our father's life and work meant many things to many people, both religious and non-religious.'

'So, the service will be both inclusive and traditional, reflecting the breadth and diversity of his life.'

