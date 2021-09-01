The full list of names for this year’s storms have been released!

Met Éireann, the UK Met Office and the Dutch National Weather Service (KNMI) have unveiled the list of names for the 2021/22 storm season and we’re in for a year of a few tongue twisters!

The three weather offices had over 10,000 submissions of ideas for names for the storms of 2021/22 and have whittled it down to just 21 – so we should be well covered hopefully!

The offices excluded the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z as they’re difficult to find names for.

The Irish names put forward for the list are Barra (Finbarr), Méabh, Pól and Seán, while the UK chose Kim, Logan, Ruby and Dudley, inspired by grandchildren who ‘tear through the house like tornados’ and cats who are ‘quick as lightning’ and ‘leave a trail of destruction behind them’ LOL.

The idea of naming storms was brought about in 2014 when Met Éireann and the UK Met Office decided to work together to raise awareness of the impact and causes of severe weather conditions to help people to prepare and minimise their damage.

KNMI director-general Gerard van der Steenhoven said: ‘Storms are not confined to national borders – it makes a lot of sense to give common names to such extreme weather events.’

The full list of storm names for Ireland and the UK for 2021/2022 are as follows:

Arwen

Barra

Corrie

Dudley

Eunice

Franklin

Gladys

Herman

Imani

Jack

Kim

Logan

Méabh

Nasim

Olwen

Pól

Ruby

Seán

Tineke

Vergil

Willemien

Is your name there this year?