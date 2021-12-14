The full line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars is finally here

We finally have the full line-up for next year’s series of Dancing with the Stars, and it’s even better than we imagined!

For the past week now RTÉ have been slowly revealing the star-studded list of Irish celebs taking to the dance floor this January, for an all new series of Dancing with the Stars, and now the line-up is complete at last.

Just this morning, RTÉ announced our final two contestants, possibly saving the best until last!

Donning his dancing shoes for the 2022 series we have Northern Irish Love Island star Matthew McNabb. Co. Down-native, Matthew MacNabb set the screens alight earlier this Summer when he appeared on Love Island — a late entry to the villa, Matthew entered as part of the ‘Casa Amor’ twist which saw original islander Kaz recouple up with him, after having doubts with Tyler.

The second celebrity contestant announced this morning on RTÉ 2fm with Jennifer Zamparelli was Irish Rugby Union player Jordan Conroy. Jordan plays for the Ireland national rugby sevens team and represented Ireland in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Other stars featured in next year’s line-up include best-selling author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s lead guitarist Billy McGuinness and famed jockey Nina Carberry.

Recently retired pro-cyclist Nicolas Roche will also be taking to the dance floor this January, joining 2022’s line-up alongside musician Erica Cody and model/influencer Missy Keating.

Irish broadcaster ​Gráinne Seoige rounds off this lovely little line-up, along with RTÉ News reporter Aengus Mac Grianna, gold medal-winning paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane an Offaly-born comedian Neil Delamere.

The hit Sunday night TV series Dancing with the Stars will return to screens in January 2022, with all 12 of these celebrity dancers hoping to make it all the way to the final and take home that glitter ball trophy.