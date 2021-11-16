The full I’m A Celeb 2021 line-up has been announced

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — ITV have finally announced the full line-up of stars set to appear on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! and we couldn’t be more excited!

Returning to last year’s filming location of Gwrych Castle in Wales, ITV have forgone the Australian jungle for another year while travel restrictions have been in place. Instead, our happy campers will be a lot closer to home where they’ll be faced with Bushtucker Trials, Castle Coin Challenges and plenty of questionable meals.

Taking to social media this morning, ITV have put the rumours to rest and have revealed exactly who will be taking part in this year’s series — and it’s quite a list!

For starters, we have famed British presenter, Richard Madely, most well known as being one half of the presenting duo, Richard and Judy. He’ll be joined in the Castle by The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Speaking about her goal for this year’s series, Frankie said that she’d love to beat her husband, Wayne Bridge, who starred on the show in 2016 and finished in fifth place. “I have to at least come fourth. I just have to beat him just a little bit, so he can’t be like, ‘I did better than you,’ for the rest of our lives”.

The next big star to take part in I’m A Celeb this year is British DJ, Naughty Boy, otherwise known as Shahid Khan. Viewers will get to see a different side of the hugely popular record producer, as he confessed, “Naughty Boy is the entertainer. Shahid is the person who you see at home. I look after my mum, and I make sick beats!”

We also have a soap star entering the castle this year, with new-dad Danny Miller, who is best known for playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale. He’ll be joined by Olympic diver, Matty Lee, who won a gold medal at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Two more sports stars set to take on I’m A Celeb this year include football legend David Ginola and Paralympian, Kadeena Cox.

Apparently, the eating tasks won’t exactly be a challenge for this French footballer. “I know English people, they don’t understand why we eat snails in France, but snails are very nice. If I am starving… fish eyeball, anus… Bring me any anus, I will eat any anus,” he said with a laugh.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge, Arlene Phillips will be entering the castle this year, to show her grandchildren just how fearless she is. “Now I’ve got grandchildren and they’re so fearless. I think, why not? Why can’t I be a grandmother, and show that I’m fearless too?”

Newscaster, Louise Minchin, is all set for the castle, although she’s not too sure how she will handle all the creatures and critters. “Cockroaches? Bad. Spiders? Bad. Rats? Horrific! Why am I doing this show,” she wondered in hindsight.

Rounding off our lovely little line-up, we have Smoochie Shy, who’s best known for her late night rap show on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! is set to premiere this Sunday, November 21 at 9pm on ITV One.