The full Dancing On Ice 2022 line-up has finally been revealed

ITV have finally revealed the full star-studded line-up of celebs set to appear on the next season of Dancing On Ice, and we must admit, it’s quite a list!

Completing the impressive line-up and the last star to be announced is The Vamps’ very own Connor Ball. Speaking about this new challenge on Capital FM, Connor said, “I’m excited obviously but I’m really nervous. I’m quite clumsy, accident prone. Ice is hard!”

Joining Connor will be Love Island’s sweetheart, Liberty Poole, along with S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens. Una Healy’s ex, rugby star Ben Foden will be donning his skates next year, as will Corrie actress, Sally Dynevor.

Also taking to the ice will be Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, professional dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte, presenter Ria Hebden and Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne.

Each week these celebrities will take to the ice to perform a dance number in front of a panel of judges which have yet to be confirmed. Last year, the panel was made up of Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

However, it has since been revealed that Barrowman will not be returning to judge the upcoming 2022 series, after allegations that he was flashing while on the Doctor Who set came out earlier this year.

Last year’s series was famously riddled with dropouts, with several contestants, including the likes of Denise Van Outen, Billie Faiers, Jason Donovan, Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound, all having to withdraw themselves from the competition due to positive Covid tests and serious injuries.

Will this year be any different though? Only time will tell! It’s assumed that ITV bosses have come up with a more substantial plan to tackle the issue of dropouts given last year’s predicament.

The new series of Dancing On Ice is set to hit our screens in early 2022, and we can hardly wait!