The full 2021 Great British Bake Off line-up has been revealed

With a new season of The Great British Bake Off just around the corner, it’s time to meet this year’s fun bunch of amateur bakers!

Eager to take on the Bake Off tent are 12 talented home bakers, ready to put their skills to the test as they take part in three very competitive challenges, week after week.

Taking to social media on Monday evening, Bake Off announced their full 2021 line-up including a retired midwife, a detective and a plant-based baker!

Leading this year’s exciting line-up we have Amanda, a 56-year-old Met Police Detective from London. Amanda enjoys a nice cold swim in the sea and considers painting cakes her Bake Off speciality.

Next up we have Chigs, a 40-year-old Sales Manager. Quite an adventurer, Chigs loves sky-diving and intricate chocolate work. Will his risk-taking nature pay off in the Bake Off tent though? Only time will tell!

This year’s third and fourth Bake Off contestants are Crystelle, a 26-year-old Client Relationships Manager from London and Freya, a 19-year-old psychology student from North Yorkshire, who has a penchant for vegan baking.

Next up we have George, a 34-year-old Shared Lives Coordinator with a passion for Greek baking and of course his dancing Japanese Spitz dog Eli.

Taking spot number six we have Giuseppe, a 45-year-old Chief Engineer from Bristol whose speciality is infusing delicious Italian flavours into all of his sumptuous bakes.

The seventh and eighth contestants to be announced are Jairzeno, a Caribbean loving 51-year-old Head of Finance from London and Jürgen, a 56-year-old IT Professional from Sussex who’s also quite skilled at the Trombone.

Bake Off contestant number nine is Lizzie, a 28-year-old car production operative with a criminology degree. Her secret weapon is that she has a dog named Prudence, which she’s hoping will fill one particular judge with glee!

Maggie takes spot number 10 and we couldn’t be more delighted! As a 70-year-old retired nurse and midwife, Maggie loves to embrace the great outdoors with hobbies including kayaking, canoeing and sailing.

Rochica is a 27-year-old Junior HR Business partner from Birmingham with a passion for those delicious Jamaican flavours.

Rounding off this year’s Bake Off line-up and taking spot number 12 we have Tom, a 28-year-old Software Developer from Kent. With an interest in amateur dramatics, we can’t wait to see how Tom handles the Bake Off pressure.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be judging these brand new Bake Off contestants on a signature bake, a technical test and a showstopper challenge, as they decide who to name star baker and who to send packing.

Make sure to tune into The Great British Bake Off which is set to premiere on channel 4 this September 21 at 8pm!