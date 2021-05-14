The Friends Reunion guest star list has been revealed and it’s epic!

The entire list of guest stars appearing in the highly anticipated Friends Reunion has been released and it looks pretty impressive!

Friends fans from all over the world have been eagerly looking forward to the long-awaited reunion, as we watch the stars from our beloved 90’s sitcom come together again for the very first time since the show ended in 2004.

Finally, we have a release date for this special reunion and it’s just around the corner landing on HBO Maxx in just a few short weeks on May 27. Taking to social media on Thursday evening, shortly after sharing a short teaser trailer, we were also treated to the full line-up of guest stars set to appear on the Friends Reunion, from sports stars to music legends and fellow actors and actresses alike.

For starters, well known Friends fanatic and football star David Beckham will be making a guest appearance, along with musicians Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and K-Pop group BTS.

Talk show host James Corden is also set to pop in along with Cindy Crawford and Cara Delavingne, Game of Thrones alum Kit Harrington and The Office writer and actress Mindy Kaling.

Friends fans will also be delighted to hear that a number of former Friends guest stars who appeared on the show over the years will be coming back for this reunion special, including the likes of Maggie Wheeler who played Chandler’s crazy ex, Jannice and Tom Selleck, who played Monica’s ex Richard Burke.

Our Central Perk barista Gunther, played by James Michael Tyler will be returning, along with Reese Witherspoon who played Jill Green, Rachel’s younger sister and Christina Pickles and Elliott Gould who played Ross and Monica’s parents, Judy and Jack Geller.

As of now, there’s no information about how or when we can watch this reunion in the UK or Ireland, but we’ll make sure to keep you posted as soon as we find out!