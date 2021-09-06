The four best hot spots for beach holidays this October!

As summer draws to a close and our sunny weather finally begins to break, we find ourselves dreaming of summer holidays past. We swivel in our office chairs, daydreaming of the sun on our skin, white sand beaches and cool summer cocktails.

And then we look out the window and see our dreary Irish autumn weather.

Finding somewhere warm, with plenty to do and that will still be open at the end of tourist season can be a challenge. Trying to do a sun holiday in October means that there’s limited options for flights, there’s less of a guarantee of hot weather and that many restaurants and shops may be closed by then. However, there are a few key spots that maintain their good weather almost all year round and that welcome tourists during any season! So if you’re looking for a beach holiday this autumn, check out some of these top destinations for chilling out and catching a wave!

Cyprus

This Eastern European island doesn’t get the love it deserves from summer holiday makers – full of rich history and a mythical past, it’s a great cultural hub as well as a beautiful beach destination. However, if you’re looking for a beautiful beach to fake out on for the week, check out the 500-metre long Nissi blue flag beach outside Ayia Napa with its turquoise waters. Stretch out on the white sands or take a stroll up and down the length of this beautiful spot that’s popular with water sports enthusiasts.

Alternatively, go further east on the island to see Protaras town and its stunning accompanying beach. This is a great one for families as the seas’ shallow waters make for a great paddling pool for younger ones while golden sands and crystal clear water is a hit for everyone. Once you finish up on the beach for the day, check out some of the towns cool historical and cultural centres, such as the excavated Hellenistic tombs and the Church of Profitis Ilias.

Cyprus typically hits temperatures of 27C in October according to ThomasCook.com.

Gran Canaria

A spot as popular I summer as it is in the depths of winter, Las Palmas, Gran Canaria is the place to be all year round for shopping, beautiful restaurants and nightlife. Check out the beach resort, Playa del Inglés for well-developed beach life and gorgeous beach-side bars to really chill out and relax during your time there.

See some of the cultural life while there too, with Las Palma’s oldest cathedral, dating back to almost 600 years old. The gothic style interiors draws lots of tourist and in October, things will be a little quieter meaning there’ll be less queues and people in the way of the beautiful sights. Plaza Santa Ann is gorgeous little town hub for night life and meeting spots, or just for hanging out and people watching.

According to ThomasCook.com, Gran Canaria averages a temperature of 26C in October.

Bali

Known as more of a spot for travellers than holidaymakers, Bali is actually a great spot to dip into the culture and also get some almost guaranteed October rays! The Bukit Peninsula is your best bet for long sandy beaches, but there are plenty of coves and clifftops to see beautiful sunsets and go exploring during your time there!

Kuta beach is one of the most popular beach tourist sites in Bali, with miles of beaches blending one into another. With plenty of water sports on offer and miles of beach to explore, it’s complimented by the lively and buzzing tourist town behind it. Generally considered quite westernised, it has lots of shopping and bars that are very tourist-friendly.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, Green Bowl beach is a local’s favourite – mostly because it’s a little difficult to reach! Three hundred steps lead down to the picturesque little beach where you can meet the monkeys and bats that live throughout the treeline and among the caves that line the coast.

According to ThomasCook.com, Bali averages a temperature of 32C in October.

Greece & the Greek Islands

This is another one that holiday makers may not necessarily initially consider outside of the tourist season, but Greek remains mostly dry throughout October with most places averaging a temperature of 23-25C – but the farther south you go the better in terms of avoiding rain. Major sites like Athens and the hot spot Greek Islands will remain open almost all year round and the experience is reportedly much more pleasant without the hordes of tourists.

Shipwreck Bay or Navagio Beach as it is also known, is one of Zante’s most famous beaches, known for its smuggling practices in the 1980s. Only accessible by boat, its worth the trip for the clear water and white sand – be sure to check out the Blue Caves while there!

Legrena Beach is a handy one to know if you’re staying south of the capital city. Nestled along Cape Sounion, its near beautiful attractions such as the Temple of Poseidon and the stunning clifftops of Sounion. Small but stunning, it is well worth the visit for the breathtaking views and crustal clear water.