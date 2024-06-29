Fleetwood’s Popular Colours Collection is THE best guide to home interior world of colour

Handpicked by the Fleetwood in-house design team and now celebrating their 10th edition, the colour card represents the latest trends and timeless classics, ensuring one finds the perfect palette for their project. Whether one aims to create a peaceful haven or a dramatic dreamland, the 2024 Popular Colours Collection provides a range of options to transform any space.

Each colour is available in a variety of high-quality and durable finishes, from flat matt to high-gloss, providing flexibility in achieving a desired aesthetic. Plus, the card includes inspiration for home DIY projects and real paint chips, making it easier than ever to bring a vision to life.

The Colour Card has 144 on-trend colours, handpicked by Fleetwood’s team of interior designers, with 14 new impactful colours added for 2024.

The Popular Colours Card can be ordered on www.fleetwood.ie for free or picked up at any local Fleetwood stockist. Tester pots are available in all colours (hand-mixed in stores).

The Popular Colours Collection represents the latest trends and timeless classics, including 14 new colours for 2024, that will transform any space. We hope you enjoy these Fleetwood goodies – we would love for you to enjoy some macarons, while creating your own vision using some of our shades and share your inspiration!

If you have any queries or would like to try any of the shades, please contact us at 0498547209.

