The first guest for this week’s Late Late Show is revealed

The Late Late Show is slowly revealing its exciting lineup for this week’s show!

Earlier this morning, the team at the RTÉ chat show revealed that one of the world’s biggest opera stars will be joining presenter Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this coming Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the Late Late Show team announced that singer Andrea Bocelli will be on the show, along with his two children, 25-year-old Matteo and 12-year-old Virginia!

“This Friday, @instatubridy will be joined in studio by opera legend @andreabocelliofficial and his children – Matteo and Virginia for a chat and two special performances!”, the team shared excitingly.

They also shared a gorgeous snap of the Italian tenor on stage with his two children, with all three of them deciding to match in stylish white outfits.

Andrea and his children will be on the Late Late Show to promote their new Christmas album, A Family Christmas, on which they chose to record a record together as a trio for the very first time.

In September of this year, the musical family performed two successful concerts at the 3Arena in Dublin. In a recent interview with the Irish Independent, Andrea opened up about his love for Ireland. “I really like the personality of Irish people,” the 64-year-old detailed. “They’re very open, especially to other cultures. They’re kind and hospitable.” ​

We have no doubt that Andrea, Matteo and Virginia’s two spectacular performances will give us all of the festive feels we need! You can catch their appearances – along with the rest of Ryan’s undoubtedly star-studded lineup on this week’s edition of The Late Late Show, airing this Friday, December 13, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.