6 winter-to-spring transition pieces we need in our wardrobes right now

Spring is one of the trickiest times of the year when it comes to style – especially when we live in a country that can't seem to make up its mind about what season it actually is

It's hard to know what to wear when a typical days consists of rain, snow, sun and sleet – but there are a few essential items that will work for all weather forecasts.

We've complied a list of six essential fashion items that will make the transition from winter to spring a whole lot easier.

1. Over-the-knee boots

A winter staple that will keep you warm and cosy no matter what the weather throws at you.

Pair them with skinny jeans or thick leggings in colder temperatures or flowy dresses and skirts when then sun finally decides to make an appearance.

Black Suedette Cleated Over the Knee Boots // New Look €59.99

2. Denim jacket

Consider going up a size so you can easily layer up during the colder months.

Denim isn't exactly the warmest fabric going, but when themed with a fleecy hoodie or cosy knit, it adds an edgy vibe to even the dullest outfit.

In Spring, ditch the layers and pair with bright trousers or colourful tea dresses.

Light Blue Oversized Ripped Denim Jacket // River Island €55.00

3. Nude jumper

Let's face it, a good jumper is an essential part of any Irish women's wardrobe.

Whether you're wrapping up for a bitter snowfall or just looking for some extra warmth on a cool summer's evening, a stylish knit is the perfect edition to any outfit.

Opt for a neutral tone to take through the four seasons.

Lexi Rib Crop Jumper // Boohoo €9.00

4. A classic trench

Effortlessly achieve the 'girl about town' look with this wardrobe essential.

Not only will a classic trench coat serve you well throughout the transitional period, but invest in a good quality piece and it'll remain an integral part of your wardrobe for years to come.

Beige Longline Belted Trench Coat // Pretty Little Thing €42.00

5. Check trousers

Chic, effortless and oh-so versatile.

Finding the right fit for your shape and size can be a bit of a pain, but once you find that perfect pair, you'll be amazed at all the ways you can style these bad boys.

Theme with chunky knits and turtle necks for am elegant winter outfit, or a simple cotton T-shirt for that casual spring look.

Grey Check Glitter Tie Waist Tapered Trousers // River Island €50.00

6. Tights

The ultimate layering essential – we'd be absolutely lost without them.

It's the perfect way to cosy-up any outfit, meaning you can continue to wear your favourite summer pieces, even in the depths of winter.