The essential transition wardrobe edit: Get from summer to autumn with these capsule pieces

With the hot summer days starting to cool a little and our little summer dresses no longer quite cutting it for our evenings out, we can all feel autumn’s approach. While some of us lament summer’s balmy days coming to a close, others can’t wait to be wrapped up in cosy layers and whipping out their winter wardrobes.

But what about that awkward in-between time? End of August/September/early October? The time when, if we leave the house in a sundress we’re Baltic and if we bring a jacket it feels like we’ve transported ourselves to the Sahara – there seems to be no winning for our wardrobes with that transitional phase between seasons.

Which is why those transitional phases need some special pieces in our wardrobes just for them. We don’t want to have to buy an entirely new closet – just a few flexible pieces, like a capsule wardrobe to see us through those in-between months.

There are two key elements to any good transitional wardrobe: You need to incorporate layer-able pieces and always try to keep the colours as neutral as possible to blend well with your current wardrobe.

This short denim jacket with long sleeves and buttoned cuffs is the epitome of a transition piece. It will work for spring-summer transition as well as summer-autumn transition times and can even be worn later into winter months as an indoor jacket due to its neutral palette. The lapel collar and two chest flap pockets give it a cute, laid-back look, making it the ultimate casual basic.

A denim shirt dress is basic staple anyway, but this one from Warehouse with a smock silhouette is perfect to wear all year round. The shape allow for it to be worn with or without tights, transitioning form a cute office dress to a summer dress with help of a few key accessories. Deep front pockets make it an instant favourite and button front detailing and a tiered mini skirt give it a feminine and flirty touch.

I love pieces like this for a summer-autumn wardrobe, because they provide warmth when wearing layers and jacket but can also become instantly more summery if the weather calls for it. The cream colour also helps it to fit in with any colour palette, and it too can go from day to night very easily.

A simple button down in any wardrobe’s best friend, especially as a transitional piece. The spread collar on this one from Topshop gives a cute detail and also gives it a casual air that means it can be worn open over another top as a layer as well. The blue and white add a little colour, but ones that work come any season.

These slip-ons are another set that will bring you from spring to summer to autumn, with their open backs, but formal and floral covered fronts. The floral prints are in deep colours, as are the background, meaning it will blend well with the colour palettes of each season and the gold hardware adds a little formality, making it a handy, dressed up show to transition you from sandal season into boot season.

A blazer should be a staple of every wardrobe, but the real trick is to get a timeless style and colour that will work form year to year, season to season. A few years ago, cropped blazers were all the rage, and then blazers with a slight military twist in the hardware and boxy shoulder. Nowadays, it’s the oversized blazer that has a matching trousers – don’t get sucked into the trends. Stick with the classic blazer shape that has worked since the 90s, despite all of fashion’s passing trends. The ruched sleeves take you from summer to winter and this fabulous camel colour is always in style.

This comfortable jumpsuit is the epitome of effortless spring-summer-autumn style. The v-neck button front and cropped wide leg will keep you cool on warmer days, while the darker colour means it transitions well into the cooler months too. Pair this with trainers for a relaxed finish, or heels to dress it up – add your blazer for cooler autumn evenings.