The Enchanted sequel has officially wrapped filming in Ireland

Unfortunately the people of Ireland have had to say goodbye to Patrick Dempsey, Amy Adams and the rest of the Disney crew as filming for Disenchanted has officially wrapped.

Taking to Instagram today, director of the Enchanted sequel, Adam Shankman, announced that filming had come to an end alongside a beautiful photo of himself and Hollywood star Amy Adams (Arrival, Man of Steel) who plays Disney princess Giselle in the franchise.

“Myself and Giselle…errrr….@amyadams would just like to say: And that’s a wrap. #Disenchanted Coming to you in #2022,” Shankman wrote in the caption, hinting at the film’s release date.

Over the past few months the Wicklow town of Enniskerry has been transformed into a fairytale Disney village as filmmakers got to work on making the highly anticipated Enchanted sequel, aptly titled Disenchanted.

After filming wrapped in Enniskerry two weeks ago, production was moved to the RDS in Dublin, where the cast and crew worked on more green screen scenes.

As filming came to a close, Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey enjoyed his last day in Ireland by paying a visit to a wonderful charity in Bray. The 55-year-old actor popped into the Purple House Cancer Support Centre, sharing a photo with the lovely staff on social media earlier this week.

“My final and quite possibly most impactful day in Ireland. Visiting the Purple House cancer support centre,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap, adding, “Grateful for the work they do each and every day to support those affected by cancer. Felt very at home here.”

As well as this wonderful visit, Dempsey has also been enjoying tourist life in Ireland. Previously he’s been spotted climbing Bray head and the Sugarloaf mountain, he’s paid a visit to the Book of Kells in Trinity College and Ashford Castle in Co. Galway, plus lots more.

We’ve loved catching up with McDreamy and seeing what he’s gotten up to lately on his Irish travels — there’s no doubt about it, he will be missed!