The eggplant parmesan to make your weekend!

It’s the weekend and we’re feeling something cheesy, delicious and satisfying. The solution?

Always, eggplant parmesan.

Super easy to make, filling and vegetarian it is ticking all our boxes this weekend. The ultimate comfort food, it’s made for chilling in our cosy clothes and having (yet another) night in. Dig in!

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh basil

2 large eggplants

2 cloves garlic

1 onion

1tsp oregano

200g baby tomatoes

1 egg

300g Marinara

Salt and pepper

4tbsp olive oil

50g breadcrumbs

200g shredded mozzarella

150g parmesan

Halve your eggplants and scoop out the insides using a spoon, leaving a thin layer of the eggplant ‘meat’ on the inside. Keep the scooped out eggplant and set it aside.

Place a pan over medium heat and heat olive oil in it.

Add chopped onion, and let it brown, then add eggplant leftovers that we set aside earlier.

Season with salt, pepper and oregano.

Add the chopped garlic and 100g of your marinara sauce and let it cook for 4-5 minutes.

Remove the mixture form the pan into a large bowl. Add whisked egg, sliced cherry tomatoes, mozzarella and parmesan and mix in well. Set aside

Grab a deep baking tray and spread remaining marinara sauce on the bottom. Place your hollowed-out eggplants in the tray, drizzle with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and then fill with the mixture set aside in the previous step.

Scatter more mozzarella, parmesan and some breadcrumbs over the top of the filled eggplants and bake at 170 degrees Celsius for 50 minutes.

Serve with chopped basil and a little sprinkle of parmesan. Viola!

(Smitten Kitchen)