The €20 Zara shirt you’re going to wear with absolutely everything

Summer is in full swing, and while we're loving the opportunity to don some tropical, seasonal pieces, we still need classic staples to see us through outfit after outfit.

We're all about that cost per wear ethos, so while we love fast fashion, it's important to consider all the ways to wear something before committing to the spend.

We spotted this Zara shirt on the raile during our last after work browse, and it couldn't be more simultaneously staple and on-trend.

Short pleated shirt €19.95

From the cut of the lapels to the button-down accent, this shirt is pretty damn chic.

We're picturing this piece with denim shorts and flip flops on our summer vacay, and with checked trousers and boots for the working week.

Need more styling inspiration? Here's four more ways we'll be wearing this staple piece all summer long:

Faux leather skirt €19.95, Black Suedette Block Heels €27.99

Leopard Midi skirt €29.99, Sneakers €25.99

Pink culottes €17.49, Platform sandals €49.95

Ripped hem skinny jeans €55.00 White leather block heel boots €67.00