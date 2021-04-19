The Duke is here! Regé-Jean Page arrives in Ireland for new film

We think it’s fair to say that the Duke of Hastings left a pretty big hole in our hearts after it was announced that Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning for season two of Bridgerton.

However, all is not lost as we still get to see our beloved Regé dominate the screen in his brand new fantasy film, Dungeons and Dragons.

In photos published by The Mail Online, we see the Bridgerton heartthrob in Belfast, as he prepares to film for his upcoming film which also stars Hollywood’s Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith.

In the photos we see a rugged Regé fresh off the plane as he walks with his luggage, sporting comfy black tracksuit bottoms and a grey t-shirt which he layered with a cosy knitted cardigan and a blue denim jacket.

Given his vast popularity as the handsome Duke in Netflix’s latest period drama, it should come as no surprise that Regé was cast in the starring role in Dungeons and Dragons, a film based around the hugely successful, fantasy role playing game which is due to be released in 2023 according to IMDb.

However, this isn’t the only big role which Regé has to look forward to. Alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, Regé has been cast in an upcoming spy-thriller for Netflix called The Gray Man. Yes, you read that right — three Hollywood heartthrobs in one film! We can’t wait to watch.