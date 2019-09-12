She’s back: Meghan Markle returns to work after maternity leave

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to work after her maternity leave and she is back with a bang.

The new mum launched her SmartWorks capsule collection today. The Smart Set collection features five essential pieces that will equip Smart Works clients with classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space.

Meghan arrived at the event wearing two pieces from the collection: a white shirt by Misha Nonoo and black trousers from Jigsaw. She looked as classy as ever as she celebrated the launch of her collection this afternoon.

The Duchess topped off the look with quite the special accessory. The new mum donned Princess Diana’s butterfly earrings, ensuring her mother-in-law was part of this momentous day.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this project, Meghan shared, “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact.

"It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good.

“Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project – placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other – another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of,” she added.

The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year!

For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works.

