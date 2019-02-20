The Derry Girls season 2 air date has been released, and it’s SOON

Channel 4's Derry Girls is easily one of the best shows on television at the moment, and we've been eagerly awaiting season two for MONTHS.

The hilarious antics of Northern Irish schoolgirl Erin and her best friends, plus an English boy as a hanger-on, had audiences in stitches laughing.

Lisa McGee, creator of the series, has been teasing season two for weeks, but Nicola Coughlan (who plays Clare) has finally given us the Channel 4 air date:

Derry Girls are BACK on Tuesday March 5 at 9:15pm, set your clocks ladies and gents. The trailer for the next season was released, much to the delight of fans, and it seems like the crew are more amusing as ever.

Saoirse-Monica Jacskon (Erin) and Lisa McGee discussed what fans can expect in a recent interview, and the hype is BUILDING:

"It's definitely bigger and braver. It's bolder and we sort of venture out a bit more. But they're still the same characters, they're clumsily trying to find their way through their teenage years. They're selfish and mental!," said Jackson.

It's already been confirmed that Father Dougal himself, Ardal O'Hanlon, has joined the cast. This is the cherry on top of the Derry ice-cream.

Lisa McGee also said that the new season will be set "against the backdrop of the beginnings of the peace process. The gang are very much still getting in and out trouble. They're still trying to grow up – not very successfully!"

Jackson said in another interview with the BBC that "in episode one, we meet a group of Protestant boys- which is very interesting for each of the characters."

Loved the first two #DerryGirls S2 episodes at the premiere tonight. Funny, sweet and a banging soundtrack as ever. Day made even better by chats with with @louisa_harland @nicolacoughlan @Djllewellyn and @LisaMMcGee too, videos to come over next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/AqTV28D0mo — Damien Edgar (@damien_edgar7) February 18, 2019

"In episode two, we've an inspirational teacher, so, it's very special that we're all getting to see it for the very first time in Derry".

WE CAN'T WAIT. Bring on March 5, and the Protestant lads. Season two is going to be chaotic and gas craic altogether judging by these early premiere reactions.

Here's the trailer again, because we know you can't stop viewing it:

Feature image: Channel 4