The cutest subscription boxes to get you through lockdown

Presents are hard to source at the moment. When we’re stuck in lockdown and local shops are closed and ordering anything online takes forever, our options are just a little limited.

But just because it’s lockdown, doesn’t mean that birthdays, anniversaries, or achievements should go unnoticed. It’s more important now than ever to make a fuss of each other, make an effort and show we care. We all need to know that our lives aren’t on hold, and to feel celebrated and appreciated in these crazy times.

One really lovely way to do this is to buy someone a subscription box!

The great things about a subscription box is that they’re the gift that keeps on giving! Know someone who loves parcels coming in the post, almost as much as they love what’s in the actual parcel? This is the perfect gift for them! The excitement of looking forward to it and knowing its coming each month is as much a gift as whatever the box contains. In times like these, it’s so important to have these little things to look forward to.

There’s a subscription box for almost every taste, whether you’re into food, self-care, books or coffee. They can be tailored for three months to a year and are the perfect lockdown present to keep you entertained! Here are some of our favourites below!

The feminist book box

This thoughtfully curated subscription box, with a selection of the best new writing and undiscovered gems, is delivered directly to your door. Handpicked by a panel of publishing experts and book lovers to include the widest range of voices to inspire and delight all readers, it contains two must-read books, one new release and one undiscovered gem. Subscribe for 3 months, 6 months or 12 months of great books for yourself or as a gift.

Plus, they host a monthly exclusive book club with one of the authors from the box received that month, making for a truly immersive experience! From amazing non-fiction to unforgettable novels, these exceptional feminist writers will broaden your horizons with powerful books that truly matter. In your box you will receive two books, a short guide about each book featured, a specially commissioned piece of art in postcard format, and access to join an exclusive monthly event with the one of the authors.

PaperGang

Know someone who’s obsessed with stationary? Can’t get enough of gorgeous notebooks and is picky about their pens? Then Papergang’s subscription box is definitely the one for you, with 4 exclusive pieces of stationery designed with an artist each month. Chocked full of products, the colourful themed collections change monthly, allowing for subscriptions of three to six, to twelve months.

And what’s even better? For every box ordered, they plant a tree! February’s subscription box is dreamy, pink and Valentine-themed, so get your skates on and order a box before they sell out!

Flaviar

Have a cocktail connoisseur in your midst? Flaviar is here to help people try more new things more often. Not only do they send out personalized samples & complimentary bottles of spirits, they give people access to rare and original spirits, invite them to great events, and keep them educated & entertained with booze-themed content.

Flaviar membership lets you claim a Premium bottle and a themed Tasting Box of your choice each quarter, plus access to rare, exclusive and private bottlings, a guided journey through the world of Spirits with tailored recommendations, a bustling community that rates and reviews, and unique members-only events. The themed Tasting Boxes come with a carefully-selected array of drinks that showcase the flavor range of each category and make it even easier for you to find your next favorite.

The gems inside include:

1. Three 45ml (1.5oz) curated samples of premium and/or craft Spirits from all over the World.

2. A collectible Flaviar branded high-quality concrete coaster.

3. Tasting notes and all the info you need to fully enjoy the dram.

Bloom and Wild

A seriously lovely idea, this flower subscription box sends a monthly bouquet of flowers to your loved one – or send them to yourself to treat yo’self! Choose from the classic blooms package or the dreamy seasonal bouquets, they arrive monthly to brighten up the everyday.

Full of the stems our florists love using all-year round, it's a staple for any beautiful home. Want to pick the next bouquet? Or prefer a surprise? The decision is yours! Choose the occasion, when they arrive, how long they arrive for and personalize the note attached – a super thoughtful, super romantic idea!

The Vegan Kind

You don’t need to compromise your beauty routine anymore! With TheVeganKind, access to ecological, skin-friendly and cruelty-free products has never been easier. Every Beauty Box is packed with luscious skin and beauty products. Perfume, moisturiser, eyeliner, lip balm, cleansing oil – if you can name it, you can find it here! There is zero animal testing, and all of the products in our boxes are as eco-friendly as possible.

If you sign up, you’ll get one box every 2 months, and never the same product twice. You can pay per-box, or just once a year. Or something in-between. Cancel anytime at no extra charge, the UK's leading monthly Subscription Box service sends a box straight to your door filled with new, exciting, hard to find vegan goodies.

Hotel Chocolat

There’s nothing like a delivery of chocolate happiness to raise a smile. Hotel Chocolat’s Tasting Club subscriptions give you a wealth of choice, whether you want to taste their new inventions before they are launched, support sustainable cacao farming or receive a regular delivery of your favourite Hotel Chocolat treat – from silky-smooth drinking chocolate, to carefully curated collections of chocolate, or even that particular Sleekster –they’ll do the hard work and deliver them to your door, so all you have to do is just sit back and wait for your haul of happiness to arrive.

A hand-picked collection of chocolates that changes every month. Curated according to your chosen genre, each edition of this subscription will include some of your best-loved recipes as well as some new ones you’ll adore. Choose from Mellow, Dark & High-Cacao, Tipsy or Everything and each they’ll deliver your selection with free standard delivery.

Scrawlbox

Using lockdown to let out your creative side? Scrawlbox will fuel your creative fire!Once you receive the box of goodies, rip it open and get creative with its contents. Try out the challenge, scribble on the box itself or take some inspiration from the featured artist. Every month get a handpicked selection of creative tools in our subscription box. They scour the planet searching for the best, new and unknown art supplies, and deliver them straight to your door.

The subscription boxes are different every month. December’s selection was rife with vibrant colour and unlimited creativity, allowing you to lose yourself in the expressive theme and wonderfully wild portraits by Marta Betlej. The #ScrawlrChallenge for this month is Expressive Expressions. With supplies that include 3 Marabu Art Crayons, a Faber Castell Goldfaber 6B Pencil, a Derwent Kneadable Eraser, a Royal & Langnickel Taklon Brush and a Derwent Watercolour Pad, there really is no limit to what you can do, so get imaginative and start creating!

Wax and Stamp

An unbelievably cool idea, Wax and Stamp send out two brand new records every month; one album and one single or EP. Choose your package and watch the new, lovingly picked music roll in! They are the longest running vinyl subscription service in the UK and they send out new or obscure but brilliant music from almost every genre.

With everything from funk, indie-pop, pop and disco to techno, indie-rock alternative electronica and emo, this is the subscription box for the alternative music lover in your life.

Mama Moments

A super cute one for yourmum, or your friend who's a mum-to be! Do they spend their days picking up after everyone else? Worrying about everyone else? Making sure everyone else is happy and healthy?

It's time to make a change mama. Self-care is THE game changer when it comes to mental, emotionally and physical wellbeing. Mama Moments empowers women to prioritise self-care, with every box containing everything they need for some well-deserved 'me time'. Boxes include 5-6 items carefully curated to encourage self-care, and all items are sourced from small, independent, female-led, local businesses #womensupportingwomen!

Loot Crate

No matter what you geek out about, Loot Crate has a subscription box for you! Exclusive collectibles, apparel and gear delivered to your door, this is one for the pop culture love, the TV and film buff, the anime obsessed and the pro gamer wannabe.

With everything from Harry Potter to Marvel, Rick and Morty to fallout, these guys have whatever you need to keep you entertained throughout lockdown. These boxes feature collectibles, apparel, figures and more delivered to your door every other month!